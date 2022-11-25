Northwest High School teacher uses interactive teaching to inspire students

Every month, the community nominates their favorite teachers and educators from the Metro East region to be the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Teacher of the Month. This month’s winner is Gabrielle Hines, a freshmen-level English teacher at Northwest High School. Her nomination came from current student, Justin Twidell, who said:
Ms. Hines is always there for any student, no matter if she had them in class, or not. She has such an open and understanding personality, and everyone at my school appreciates her. She is so supportive in any decision, and will tell you what she thinks you should do. She is such a kind person, and has a heartwarming personality. She is amazing, and deserves recognition for everything she does for not just students, but being an amazing role model for everyone.
Ms. Hines received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac for being named the November Teacher of the Month. Learn more about Ms. Hines below.
People are also reading…
Describe your teaching experience over the years.
I love teaching. I genuinely cannot imagine myself doing anything else! My favorite part is getting to know the students and letting their personalities infuse our learning. My first year teaching was during COVID-19, which was hard, but the staff and students at Northwest were so resilient and inspiring. I love the students and the awesome staff I get to work with!
How long have you been teaching and where did you get your start?
This is my third year teaching, and I have taught at Northwest all three years. This is where I graduated high school myself, and where I was inspired to become a teacher.
What is your favorite part of your classes and your students?
My favorite part of my classes is getting to engage with the students and hopefully to get them a little more interested in reading something that they may not have picked up otherwise. They are so insightful, perceptive and funny! They make every day an adventure.
What do you consider your teaching style?
I would describe my teaching style as interactive. I try to keep my students engaged but also give them routine.
What is your goal for your students? What do you hope they take away after their time with you is done?
The number one thing I hope my students know after they leave me is that I believe in them and care about them.
Your nominator spoke of your open and understanding personality, both in and out of the classroom. Can you elaborate on this and what motivates you day in and day out?
I think by “open and understanding” they might have meant that I try to empathize with students, and I try to be genuine with them. I think earning their trust and respect starts with me giving them my trust and respect. The students are my motivation. I want them to feel comfortable and have fun while learning new things.
To nominate a teacher for the Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/contests.