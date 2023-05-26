As the 2022-23 school year comes to a close, teachers once again juggled it all while keeping students on track academically. It has never been more important to honor the hard work of the region’s teachers and their innovative approaches to enriching students’ minds whether through humor, interactive teaching or unique approaches to English or math curriculum.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Teacher of the Month program concludes with the readers’ choice winner. Out of hundreds of nominations, P.E. teacher Connie Jander from Old Bonhomme Elementary in the Ladue School District received the most votes from readers.
A 26-YEAR CAREER AND COUNTING
Jander started her career in the Ladue School District, but her passion for education started well before she began to teach.
“I got my very first start by watching, with very young eyes, my dad who was a teacher and a coach,” said Jander. “As a day camp counselor during high school and college, I discovered that even though I was no longer a ‘child’ myself, I still loved to play like them.”
Jander briefly considered a career in physical therapy, receiving degrees in physical education and sports medicine and athletic training. However, her love for education prevailed. After serving as the certified athletic trainer for Ladue High School, she found her calling with the elementary students in the district.
“From the start, I was surrounded by teachers who were passionate about making education be the absolute best it could be for our students,” said Jander. “The elementary students in Ladue also have the unique and significant opportunity to have P.E. class on a daily basis. This allows them to gain the benefits of exercise and skill development not only in the moment of that day, but cumulatively to learn that it’s good and normal to be physically active every single day.”
As the years went on, Jander cites learning from her fellow teachers and her students as a reason for her evolving teaching style. Teaching the students to be ‘physically literate,’ meaning to have the competence and confidence to be physically active for a lifetime, has created a deeper and more meaningful connection to her students.
“I love helping my students learn that they matter, that they can do hard things and that they are better people when they move,” said Jander.
'AUTHENTIC DISCOVERY'
Jander describes this teaching style as ‘authentic discovery’ where the students learn by doing, and doing things they enjoy. This process allows them to be invested in the learning process.
“I don’t want my students’ learning sessions to be forced, unmeaningful or boring,” said Jander. “They won’t be invested and there won’t be much carryover into future participation, development or learning. When students are fully invested – along with their bodies – their brains are changed for the better.”
One way that Jander incorporates this movement is during the school-wide morning announcements. Every morning, the students follow along with a purposeful exercise or movement intended to get them in a more optimal state for learning.
"All of these ways of moving help [the students’] brains function more optimally,” said Jander.
BUILDING FUTURE SUCCESS
Jander hopes that building relationships with the students creates an effect on their successes at school.
“Whether it’s making small talk while walking down the hallway together, listening to them tell a joke after P.E., working through a problem together, taking them on a bike ride in the park after school or going to see them play basketball on a Saturday, it all adds up to them knowing that you care about them and that they matter,” said Jander. “When there’s value and hope, there’s a desire to make things good.”
Jander received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac for being selected as the readers’ choice nominee of the Teacher of the Month program. To read all the stories in the 2022-23 Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/teachers.