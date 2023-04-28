Every month, the community nominates their favorite teachers and educators from the St. Louis region to be the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Teacher of the Month. April’s winner is Dr. Judith Anderson, a high school chemistry and physics teacher at Ursuline Academy. Dr. Anderson received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac.
Describe your teaching experience over the years.
I think my teaching focus over the years has become less subject focused and more student focused. Working in a Catholic school gives me the opportunity to go on retreat with my students and hear their stories. They face varying real-life challenges which prevent them from always embracing my subject matter or even functioning well in school. My challenge is to meet them where they are and help them to succeed. I love my subject matter and I want everyone to be able to understand the concepts and know how to apply them, but I care about my students more and want them to do their best, whatever that is.
How long have you been teaching and where did you get your start?
I have been teaching most of my life as a Girl Scout volunteer, teaching swimming, canoeing, horseback riding, and campfire songs and sea shanties. As a certified teacher, I have been teaching 41 years. I started at Ursuline Academy, took a three-year break to get my masters and start my Ph.D. and was fortunate enough to return to Ursuline. I have taught graduate level courses at Mizzou in chemistry and education, chemistry and physics at St. Charles County Community College, and Connecting Math and Science as professional development summer institutes through Teachers Teaching with Technology.
What is your favorite part of your teaching?
Chemistry and physics are not easy subjects so one of my favorite parts of teaching is those “a-ha” moments when I’ve said something three or five different ways and finally something clicks, and the concepts come together for my students. I think the only thing more satisfying than that is my students’ willingness to keep asking and keep trying. That is their gift to me.
Describe your teaching style.
My teaching style could best be described as hybrid. Before coming to class, students watch short recordings of me explaining concepts to be used the next period and they fill in notes as they watch. When they come to class, after a brief synopsis, students then work in small groups or by themselves on questions and problem sets associated with the concepts. Teaching this way allows me to ask questions requiring advanced critical thinking skills and allows students to work collaboratively and teach each other. When I see students struggling, I use probing questions to help them. Concepts are then applied through hands-on experiments with data collection and analysis.
What are your goals for your students?
The goal for my students is for them to comprehend and be able to apply my subject matter and also to understand how they learn. I see my students as individuals with unique strengths and challenges, and my hope is for them to believe in their ability to succeed if they just keep trying. If they struggle academically in college, I hope they have the courage to meet with their professors or classmates and get whatever help they need to succeed. I also hope when they become discouraged, they know there are people who care about them, and they are not afraid to reach out for personal support as well.
Describe some successes you’ve had in your classroom.
Technology has given my students opportunities to learn in different ways. Recording lessons and flipping the classroom so my students get the “lecture” at home and do the “homework” in class has resulted in much greater understanding. Digitally collecting data has allowed for quick pattern searches and has given real-world meaning to the equations they use. These have been real game changers in my career.
To read all the stories in the 2022-23 Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/teachers.