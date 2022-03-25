 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teacher creates a fun atmosphere for learning Spanish

Anton Martin

Pictured from back left: Old Bonhomme Elementary principal Dr. Stephanie Taggert, Teacher of the Month Anton Martin, St. Louis Post-Dispatch NIE Manager Jennifer Broach, nominator Matt Prange and several of Martin’s students.

Anton Martin has been teaching Spanish for 24 years, but the last 18 have been spent at Old Bonhomme Elementary. Martin strives to create a classroom community of engaged and active learners ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade.

“I want them to be talking and asking questions. I want them to be as involved as possible,” said Señor Martin, as the students call him.

Martin was inspired by his favorite fourth grade teacher he had while growing up on Bilboa, Spain.

“I wanted to try to impact kids in the same way he impacted me,” said Martin.

A thirst to learn

Martin loves teaching elementary age students. They come in excited to learn and asking about the lesson plan for the day. It’s a level of excitement that creates investment and engagement from his students.

In the classroom, Martin says he is often the one learning something new from his students each day.

“I feel like they have so much to offer. They open my eyes,” he said.

The fun and open classroom environment Martin created is what led his colleague and fellow teacher, Matt Prange, to nominate him. Prange praised Martin’s ability to make learning fun and for kids to feel safe and cared for.

“I try my best to give them space to share and talk,” said Martin. “To me, if they want to say something, it’s because they feel comfortable.”

After students leave his classroom, Martin hopes they will not only be able to speak a little bit of Spanish, but also become good role models for society. He encourages discussions about right and wrong alongside learning proper grammar.

Outside of the classroom, Martin can be found leading kids on the soccer field and spending time with his family. He has been coaching soccer for the past 17 years.

At his award ceremony, Martin was joined by his nominator and colleague, the principal and students as he was presented with a $250 gift card from Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac. To nominate a teacher for the Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/contests.

