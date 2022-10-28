Teacher focuses on communication skills and respect

It started with a swim team and ended with an “a-ha” moment in college for Wentzville Liberty High School special education teacher Taylor Whitmore. She first discovered her passion for working with children the summer after high school while coaching a summer league swim team. The “a-ha” moment came while student teaching in her last semester of college. Ms. Whitmore had already declared her major in elementary education. However, after working with a student with special needs in one of the classrooms, a lightbulb went off.
“I remember truly enjoying my time with him,” Whitmore said. “It made me question if I had made a mistake in choosing to be an elementary teacher, and if maybe I should have taken formal classes in special education.”
That summer she worked as a paraprofessional for the extended school year, then started fresh out of college as a paraprofessional in a self-contained, special education classroom.
“I really think that there is a plan with all of our lives and I consider myself lucky,” said Whitmore. “If not for that, I might not be where I am today."
Whitmore’s teaching career began 10 years ago at Fort Zumwalt North High School as a paraprofessional. After obtaining a certification in special education, she secured a position for the 2013-14 school year in the Lincoln County School District. This led her to her current role, where she has been for eight years.
“I have had the opportunity to work with students with various needs, abilities and backgrounds,” said Whitmore. “No student is the same. Nor do they learn in the same way. I am motivated to come to work each day to give students in my class the opportunity for success.”
Essential skills for success
During her time at Wentzville Liberty High School, Whitmore taught an essential skills class – which helps students reach goals related to post-secondary employment and living. This group learned basic life skills such as laundry, dishes and more. One example of a program created under Whitmore’s tenure was something called the ‘Eagle Express’ – named after the school mascot.
“We started a weekly cart that would deliver treats to teachers who ordered items,” said Whitmore. “This was a great way for students to gain interpersonal skills, as well as gain skills that could be necessary for a job when they left high school.”
Whitmore currently teaches exploration of science and learning strategies classes.
“These classes don’t require ‘life skills’ in the sense that I don’t teach an actual essential skills class,” said Whitmore. “These classes, however, do require instruction with interpersonal skills, planning, organization and more.”
Her students learn the same material that is taught in the biology classes, but at a different pace. The students work individually, in groups and as teams throughout the year.
“All of the skills taught in these classes, like organization and communication, might not be considered ‘life skills’ on a large scale, but are major skills students will need before they make the transition out of high school,” Whitmore said.
‘An honor’
Whitmore was ‘honored’ to learn that she was nominated for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch October Teacher of the Month. She received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac.
“I think I can speak for many when I say the previous couple of school years have been extremely difficult, and to be honored with this title is affirming and humbling,” said Whitmore.
At the end of the day, Whitmore hopes that her students are impacted by her emphasis on communication skills, and respecting one another.
“My goal for the students in the classroom is not only to learn the content of the subject I teach, but to also leave as a better person,” said Whitmore
