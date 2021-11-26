 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Teacher helps students explore world cultures in her Fort Zumwalt South Spanish class
0 comments

Teacher helps students explore world cultures in her Fort Zumwalt South Spanish class

Kelli Lunsford

St. Louis Post-Dispatch NIE Manager Jennifer Broach, November Teacher of the Month Kelli Lunsford and Fort Zumwalt South High School Principal Dr. Kevin Keltner
Kelli Lunsford always knew she was going to be a teacher, even when she was a little kid. Her mother was a teacher before her with a 30-plus year career, and as a child, she would pretend to teach in front of her chalkboard.

It wasn’t until high school that she landed on teaching Spanish particularly. It was always her favorite subject. She loves not just teaching the language but doing fun, project-based cultural studies with her students.
 
“It’s important to learn about other cultures,” Mrs. Lunsford said. “As a language teacher, you kind of have a unique opportunity to share [lessons] about the world.”
 
She started her career with Teach for America at Roosevelt High School in 2008, and now teaches Spanish II, III and IV at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
 
Mrs. Lunsford tries to create an interactive classroom experience for her students. “I like to show videos, get them talking, get them moving around the classroom, so they’re engaged the whole time,” she said.

Classroom culture in recovery

Like most teachers, Mrs. Lunsford found teaching throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to be a struggle. “Last year felt disconnected and almost like a cold way to teach,” she said. After a challenging couple of years, Fort Zumwalt South is beginning to ease restrictions and see a return to normalcy in the classroom.
 
“This year there’s been more opportunity to do hands-on stuff and move again,” she said. “It’s kind of been fun to see the joy being brought back into the classroom!”
 
Her in-person students can also appreciate her walls decorated with maps, pictures and stories from Spanish-speaking countries around the world. Travel has been an important part of her own education, and it’s something she hopes her students are inspired to do as well.
 
“I hope they have an appreciation for the world around them and other people and cultures,” she said. “I hope they’ve picked up a little bit of Spanish, but at the least, I hope they look back and feel like this was a welcoming place.”
 

Recognizing great work

Kelli Lunsford balances teaching with spending time with her young family and traveling whenever possible. On being recognized, she said, “It feels amazing!”
 
She was presented her award at the November school board meeting for Fort Zumwalt School District. Her principal, board members, students, parents and community members cheered her on during the presentation.
 
“I wish all teachers could get a spark of joy like that! I think teachers are all putting in such hard work,” she said. “It feels amazing to have someone notice what you’ve been doing.”
 
As part of her award, Kelli Lunsford received a $250 gift card from Elco Chevrolet-Cadillac. If you would like to nominate a favorite teacher for the Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/contests.
 
ELCO logo
 
Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Campaign Marketing Manager

Aubrey is a campaign marketing manager at St. Louis Post Dispatch, formerly custom content editor at Feast Magazine and Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer. She loves eating on patios, coffee, being outdoors and spending time with her dog.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News