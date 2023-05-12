Every month, the community nominates their favorite teachers and educators from the St. Louis region to be the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Teacher of the Month. May’s winner is Heather Asperger, a fifth grade social studies and English language arts teacher at Dorris Intermediate School in the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 (CCUSD#10) in Illinois. Ms. Asperger received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac.
Describe your teaching experience over the years.
I started my career in CCUSD#10 as an educational assistant before being hired as a classroom teacher. I am lucky enough to have been in this amazing district and building for all of my eight years as a classroom teacher. I taught sixth grade for two years and fifth grade for six years. I even had the opportunity to “loop” with my students from fifth to sixth grade the past two years, which means I was able to teach the same group of students for two years.
What is your favorite part of your classes?
The best part of my classes is the students! I love learning their unique personalities and helping each student to lean into their strengths while acknowledging and reaching for their goals for growth. My favorite aspect of teaching is watching students realize that they can achieve anything that they work for.
What is your teaching style?
I would say that my teaching style is equal parts silly and serious. I love to model organization, respect, growth mindset and a strong work ethic. I also love puns, cheesy jokes, wordplay and thoroughly enjoy bursting into song whenever the opportunity presents itself. I use a lot of humor in my classroom. I think getting students to laugh in the classroom helps them to enjoy school and learning in general. I want to create a positive association with school for students. As an adult, life can just feel so serious all of the time and there is so much value in “play.”
What is your goal for your students?
When my students leave me, I hope that they are more confident in their abilities, more supportive and kind to those around them, more determined to work for what they want in life and more curious about the world around them. I also hope that they realize that as (a Collinsville) Kahok, they always have their Kahok family behind them, cheering them on! #OnceAKahokAlwaysAKahok
Describe a special project you’ve had success with.
The Young CEO Club was a brand new program in our building this year! Students handmade items and had the opportunity to learn about the “ins and outs” of owning and operating a business before selling their items at the winter and spring vendor fair.
As the program started, some students and teachers in our building were concerned about the families who wouldn’t have the ability to arrange for transportation to meetings before the school day began. So, I proposed a virtual classroom option for students who couldn’t make in-person meetings.
I met with these students bi-weekly to teach them about entrepreneurship, check in on progress of their items, answer questions and work through their struggles. The students even had the opportunity to allow them to interview the owner of a local business to get the inside scoop on the realities of starting, owning and operating a business.
Both the in-person and online student CEOs put in so much work this year and collectively sold a total of over $11,000!
How do you feel about being honored as Teacher of the Month?
To be very honest, I don’t even like receiving birthday gifts. I like to be the one doing the gift giving. However, I feel extremely lucky and so thankful to work in the best building in the best district with some of the most phenomenal educators I’ve ever known. This award has made me reflect on all of the ways that I have been blessed as an educator.
