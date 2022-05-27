The 2021-2022 school year comes to a close with 32-year educator as readers’ choice winner

As many classrooms returned to in-person learning this school year, teachers juggled it all while keeping students on track academically. It has never been more important to honor the hard work of the region’s teachers and their innovative approaches to enriching students’ minds whether through a Spanish language class, interactive media project, career mentorship or science experiment.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Teacher of the Month program concludes with the readers’ choice winner. Out of hundreds of nominations, fourth grade teacher Susan Biffignani – a 32-year veteran of the Valley Park School District – received the most votes from readers.
“I am very surprised to be honored this way,” said Biffignani. “I was surprised to find out that I was even a nominee. There are so many fantastic educators who go above and beyond every day that this is truly special.”
A 32-YEAR JOURNEY
Biffignani’s journey as a teacher started as a graduate from Harris Stowe University and then to Maryville University where she received her Master’s degree. She started teaching sixth grade and for the last 12 years has been teaching fourth grade.
“I love getting to know each student and finding out about their lives and interests,” said Biffignani. “The relationship piece is important to me. If a child knows you are interested and really care, they will work harder for you because children love to make their parents and teachers proud.”
HANDS-ON TEACHING
For Biffignani, a tactile teaching approach has been a successful method in her classroom.
“I like to have the students working hands on, as they seem to retain more when they see it, hear it and do it,” said Biffignani. “I also try to give choices so that the students can take the concept and try to make it more meaningful to them. I also try to differentiate so that all students at all levels can be successful.”
Overall, Biffignani hopes her students leave her classroom feeling supported and heard.
“I want them to be life-long learners – reading for enjoyment, paying attention to the world around them and treating others the way they want to be treated,” said Biffignani. “My goal is for my students to leave my classroom better than when they arrived, whether that be academically, social-emotionally or as just a better listener or thinker.”
Biffignani received a $250 gift card courtesy of Elco-Chevrolet Cadillac for being selected as the reader’s choice nominee of the Teacher of the Month program. To read all the stories in the 2021-22 Teacher of the Month program, visit STLtoday.com/teachers.
