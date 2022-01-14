 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
The 1956 Chrysler St. Regis had a lot going for it
0 comments

The 1956 Chrysler St. Regis had a lot going for it

1956 Chrysler New Yorker St. Regis

What an outstanding car of the ’50s! Much can be said for the 1956 Chrysler New Yorker St. Regis, but the styling is hard to express in words. It must be seen to be appreciated.

Okay, excuse me while I run and grab my advertising writer’s hat, and you’re about to see why.

Behold the magnificent 1956 Chrysler New Yorker St. Regis. Gazing upon this dashing, full-size coupe nearly takes one’s breath away, for it is truly nothing less than stunning.

Hats off to the St. Regis and its designer, Virgil Exner, a star in automobile design. Now if you’re reading this story in print, unfortunately you won’t be able to appreciate what makes this car so special – its “tri-color” or “tri-tone” color combination – a new feature offered by a number of makers including Ford and General Motors in the period of the mid-50s. Astute auto expert, columnist, blogger and just a downright fascinating guy, Donald Pittenger goes on to explain in more detail. This from Don:

One brief fad was that of the three-tone paint job. Because it’s difficult to coordinate three colors on an automobile, what stylists and color consultants fell back on was making at least one of those colors black or white. An alternative was to use black and off-white with one other hue.

“Three-tone paint schemes first appeared on mid-fifties Dodges, DeSotos, Buicks, Packards, Fords and Edsels.”

The 1956 Chrysler New Yorker St. Regis coupe seen here, is decked out in Stardust Blue, Raven Black and Cloud White. Oh, and in case you didn’t notice, this is not a real car. It is a 1/18 scale die cast model by Acme Trading, priced at $199.00.

All New Yorkers, including the St. Regis’ were powered by a Chrysler Hemi V-8 of 354 cubic-inches, producing 280 brake horsepower. This was to be the last year for coil front and leaf-rear springs. The 1957 Chrysler lines, including Plymouth, Dodge and DeSoto, would implement Chrysler’s praised ‘torsion bar suspension’ up front and coil springs in the rear which would be a staple for their cars until the advent of front drive cars in later decades.

Typical options for the day: power assisted steering, brakes, windows and seats were offered as well as Chrysler Air Temp air conditioning. What was not offered by competitors was Highway Hi-Fi, an under-dash unit which played 7”, 16-2/3 rpm records which would provide up to 45 minutes of music or one hour of speech. They were offered on all Chrysler Corporation vehicles from 1956 through 1959 model years.

The St. Regis coupe weighed in at 4,175 pounds (shipping weight) and had a suggested factory base price of $3,889.whichequaled to $40,333 in today’s dollars.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Look for The FIN MAN & Company at the St. Louis Auto Show at America’s Center, Friday, January 14 through Monday, January 17. You’ll most likely find us at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s display of members’ collectible automobiles... always a treat!

More photos

1 of 4
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. Beside the car, for what else was the name St. Regis bestowed?

2. Not including sub-series, what were the other model names used for Chrysler automobiles in the 1956 model year?

3. “The Great Pretender” was one of the year’s top hits. Who was the artist? Pat Boone; The Platters; Gogi Grant, Doris Day or Clarence “Frogman” Henry?

Answers:

1. The St. Regis New York hotel opened on September 4th, 1904. Since that time, many other hotels, apartments and condos have been given the same name, including one in St. Louis at 4944, 4950 and 4954 Lindell Boulevard which opened in 1909. No matter what sort of residence it is, the name St. Regis has always been synonymous with “luxury accommodations.”

2. Windsor was the entry level series, and the 300-B, considered by many to be the first of the so-called “personal luxury cars” of which a plethora from a host of car makers would appear for years thereafter. These were mostly top-of-the-line cars with powerful engines.

3. The Platters.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News