The 1956 Chrysler St. Regis had a lot going for it

Okay, excuse me while I run and grab my advertising writer’s hat, and you’re about to see why.

Behold the magnificent 1956 Chrysler New Yorker St. Regis. Gazing upon this dashing, full-size coupe nearly takes one’s breath away, for it is truly nothing less than stunning.

Hats off to the St. Regis and its designer, Virgil Exner, a star in automobile design. Now if you’re reading this story in print, unfortunately you won’t be able to appreciate what makes this car so special – its “tri-color” or “tri-tone” color combination – a new feature offered by a number of makers including Ford and General Motors in the period of the mid-50s. Astute auto expert, columnist, blogger and just a downright fascinating guy, Donald Pittenger goes on to explain in more detail. This from Don:

“One brief fad was that of the three-tone paint job. Because it’s difficult to coordinate three colors on an automobile, what stylists and color consultants fell back on was making at least one of those colors black or white. An alternative was to use black and off-white with one other hue.

“Three-tone paint schemes first appeared on mid-fifties Dodges, DeSotos, Buicks, Packards, Fords and Edsels.”