The 1959 Cadillac: When Fins were in... BIG FINS!

I wasn’t sure if I wanted to drive to Aviston for a cruise on Friday, October 16. The forecast didn’t look great, but TKCS-STL Volunteers, Eddie, Dillan and Ignacio (Nacho) were up to it, even though it wasn’t warm enough to drop the top on the Camaro for the 30 minute drive at highway speeds. Nevertheless, we put on our masks and headed out route 50 for a night on the town.

Tail fins were a staple of automobile styling throughout the ‘50s and into the early ‘60s. Just about every American car had them but the 1959 Cadillac fins were the pinnacle of the styling cue, reaching heights never before or after seen and were further enhanced by twin red, bullet lenses on each fin, with notched, chrome bezels. Today, some might question the wording of the 1959 Cadillac brochure when it touted, “Its subtle accents of finely drawn chrome... its substantial, yet ethereal beauty of silhouette and its elegant simplicity of design... and its elegant simplicity!”

Looking at it today, I don’t see anything subtle or simple about this land yacht! Perhaps John Gunnell said it best in the Standard Catalog of American Cars 1946-1975 when he said, “No single automotive design better characterized the industry’s late 1950s flamboyance than the 1959 Cadillac, which incorporated totally new styling. Large tail fins, twin bullet taillamps, two distinctive roof lines and roof pillar configurations, new jewel-like grille patterns and matching deck latch lid beauty panels personified these cars.” Regarding the soaring tail fins, many came close, but none surpassed the ones on the ‘59 Cadillac in stature or magnificence!