The 1959 Cadillac: When Fins were in... BIG FINS!

I wasn’t sure if I wanted to drive to Aviston for a cruise on Friday, October 16. The forecast didn’t look great, but TKCS-STL Volunteers, Eddie, Dillan and Ignacio (Nacho) were up to it, even though it wasn’t warm enough to drop the top on the Camaro for the 30 minute drive at highway speeds. Nevertheless, we put on our masks and headed out route 50 for a night on the town.
Tail fins were a staple of automobile styling throughout the ‘50s and into the early ‘60s. Just about every American car had them but the 1959 Cadillac fins were the pinnacle of the styling cue, reaching heights never before or after seen and were further enhanced by twin red, bullet lenses on each fin, with notched, chrome bezels. Today, some might question the wording of the 1959 Cadillac brochure when it touted, “Its subtle accents of finely drawn chrome... its substantial, yet ethereal beauty of silhouette and its elegant simplicity of design... and its elegant simplicity!”
Looking at it today, I don’t see anything subtle or simple about this land yacht! Perhaps John Gunnell said it best in the Standard Catalog of American Cars 1946-1975 when he said, “No single automotive design better characterized the industry’s late 1950s flamboyance than the 1959 Cadillac, which incorporated totally new styling. Large tail fins, twin bullet taillamps, two distinctive roof lines and roof pillar configurations, new jewel-like grille patterns and matching deck latch lid beauty panels personified these cars.” Regarding the soaring tail fins, many came close, but none surpassed the ones on the ‘59 Cadillac in stature or magnificence!
A car this magnificent and pretentious was marketed by Cadillac to male buyers, primarily middle age to senior and those with a large to extra-large pocketbooks. There were no lively, compact sport sedans (i.e. today’s CT4 and CT5), nor was there any semblance of a SUV, large or small. There were only three basic sizes overall, large, larger and largest, weighing in from 4,690 (Series 62 coupe) to 4,855 (Eldorado Seville coupe) to 5,560 for a Fleetwood 75, 9-passenger limo.
Powering these Cadillac behemoths was a new, overhead valve, V8 engine boasting 390 cubic-inches of displacement and producing 325 horsepower – an increase of 25 cubes and 15 ponies over the 1958 models. The Eldorado engine produced 345 horsepower and was available in lesser Cadillacs for an additional $134.34 ($1,210.44 in 2020 dollars). The additional ponies were accomplished by topping the intake manifold with three Carter 2-barrel carburetors. (Can you say, “Tri-Power”?) I can hear the sucking sound of Mobil Premium gasoline coursing through those manifold tubes right now! If luck was on your side and you drove timidly, you might expect 10 mpg around town, and possibly as much as 15 on the highway if you were really light on the go pedal!
Cadillac came, as one might expect, with power steering; power brakes; automatic transmission; dual backup lights; windshield washers with two-speed wipers; full wheel discs; outside review mirror; vanity mirror and oil filter. Convertibles also came with power windows and a two-way power seat.
Popular optional safety and convenience options included radio with rear speaker ($165); radio with rear speaker and remote control ($247); automatic heating ($129– $179 on Series 75 models); air conditioning ($474– $624 on Series 75); air suspension ($215); cruise control ($97); remote control trunk lock ($59); electric door locks ($46 on 2-door models, $70 on four doors); power vent windows ($73); six-way power seats ($188 except no charge on convertibles and deVille models); carpeted floor mat pairs ($8.00 front, $5.00 rear); radio floor switch for channel selection ($10); undercoating ($25); fog lamps ($46); white sidewall tires ($57 exchange) (can you imagine a fifties/sixties Cadillac with black-wall tires?!?)... and the list goes on and on.
The entry level 62 series coupe had a base factory price of $4,892. The classier Coupe deVille was priced $364 more at $5,252. One would expect that there would be a sizable difference in production numbers because typically that exists between most brands. Not so with the ‘59 Cadillacs, however. The 62 Series coupe sold 21,947 while the 63 Series deVille sold 21,924 – a mere 23 fewer than the lesser model. That is almost amazing. The very classy and exclusive Eldorado Seville coupe, however, as a different matter. With a factory base price of $7,401, its production number came in at just 975! Not surprising and as you might expect, those very low production numbers is reflected in the values in today’s collector market. Based on the September/October 2020 issue of the Old Cars Report Price Guide (the bible of collectible automobile prices), a 1959, Series 62 coupe in pristine, number 1 condition, should fetch around $58,000. The same model in the Series 63 Coupe deVille (like John Cook’s) comes in at $65,000, and the highly-desirable Eldorado Seville coupe is listed at $75,000. Want the same car in a convertible? That’s gonna run you a cool 300K!
UPCOMING EVENTS: COVID-19 is wreaking havoc with the population of the entire world. I’m as sick of it as the other 7,729,708,317 of you are. But, using the most over-used phrasing of 2020, “in the abundance of caution”, I did not take my dog and pony show on the road for the 2020 car show season. With minors acting as participating volunteers for TKCS-STL, I just could not see taking even a small chance with someone else’s children. We did appear at a few outdoor cruises held in the open with plenty of social distancing. We used masks in all events which have even a small risk factor. We hope things improve ‘abundantly’ by spring of 2021. I know I miss the shows and cruises, the kids do as well. Not to mention Roy, our TKCS-STL basset/beagle mix and mascot, having attended over 75 shows since joining us in 2009!
