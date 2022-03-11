The 1963 Chrysler Newport and a related local story

Thanks to Glen Krewet, a member of the Outsiders Car Club, for giving me the inspiration for this week’s story. Here is Glen’s story.

When Glen was just 15 and in high school, his father owned a 1964 Chrysler with twin four-barrel carburetors and cross-flow induction. Glenn was always enamored with the car and its smooth, silky ride. The car was to be given to Glen when he turned 16. Unfortunately, shortly before his 16th birthday rolled around, his mother was broadsided in the Chrysler and she ended up selling it for parts.

Since that unfortunate event, Glen had been looking for a similar car in memory of his father. His search went on for decades, but he finally came up with the car he was looking for since a kid. It was sitting out in the weather, owned by an 80-year-old man. The owner gave Glen a price that he was happy with, and Glen said he would buy it on one condition: That the owner hang on to the Chrysler until he finished building a garage in which to store it. Glen paid the owner and six months later picked it up. It now resides in Glen’s garage as planned.

Glen has unique plans for his ‘new’ car, and I, for one, can’t wait to see it all finished for the 2022 show and cruise season.

FIN MAN FACTOIDS: A 1963 Chrysler convertible was used as the official pace car for the 1963 Indianapolis 500. All models rode on a 122 inch wheelbase and had torsion bar suspension up front. Calendar year sales of 116,040 units placed Chrysler 11th in the industry for the season.

As one might expect, all Chryslers for 1963 were powered by overhead valve V-8 engines. The Newport series engine had a 265 brake horsepower, 361 cubic-inch displacement and was fitted with Carter/Stromberg Type WWC-3, 2-barrel carburetor. The next series up was powered by a 305 bhp, 383 cubic-inch engine with a Carter Type BBD 2-barrel carb. Second models from the top (I can’t tell you the model names because they are in the trivia question!), was powered by a 340 horse, 413.8 cid, with a Carter Type AFB, 4-barrel carb. And finally, the top-of-the-line, high-performance Chrysler (available only in convertible body style– there’s a hint for you), was powered by a 390 bhp, 413.8 cubic-inch engine, fitted with ‘cross-ram induction’ and not one, but two Carter AFB carbs for ‘double-the-fun’!

Newports came with a 3-speed manual, floor-mounted shifter, sans-synchro, believe it or not. A 3-speed Torque Flite automatic with dash-mounted, push-button control (standard on higher-line models), was available at extra cost.

Options were fairly typical for mid-‘60s, upper-crust brands and included power brakes at $48, power steering, $108; Custom Conditionaire heater, $102; air conditioning, $150; power front bench seat, $102; power windows, $108; Golden Tone radio, $93; and a pair of front seat only, seat belts, $24 just to name a few.

I GET LETTERS: This one is from OCC reader Keith Moorhead: “I’m disappointed you didn’t tell more about the Citroen. I remember it being known for its wonderful ride and handling with its air and oil suspension. Wikipedia says it was also the first production car to have disc brakes and mentioned other innovations. I was surprised to find out that anybody thought it was good looking. In the west Kentucky town where I grew up, I once saw a Citroen at a filling station. This would have been in the early to mid-1960’s. The owner told me he also owned a Cadillac and its ride could not compare with the Citroen."

UPCOMING EVENTS: Two really great shows

Sunday, Sunday, Easter Sunday! Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be presenting my Take a Kid to a Car Show, STL style booth once again at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concour’s d’Elegance car show in Forest Park at the Muny Opera upper lot on Easter Sunday. This is a “don’t miss” all-day event, and one of the largest shows of 25-year-and-older cars in the St. Louis area at times drawing as many as 1,000 cars. Parking will be available on the streets or the lower parking lot. The ‘Fin Man Posse’ and I look forward to meeting you at our booth, located between the HCCM’s show entry tables and the food vendors.

Probably the greatest automotive swap meet in the St. Louis and metro East area, the Model T Ford Club of Greater St Louis Swap Meet & Garage Sale — a humongous outdoor event will take place at a new location– the GCS Credit Union Ballpark (Grizzlies Stadium), at 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd, East St Louis, Illinois, at the I-255 and Highway 50 interchange on Sunday, May 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s the 54th year of this ‘not-to-miss’ event and likely to be the biggest ever! (You might even find a part for your Citroen DS!) Call the club at (314) 830-0873 for more information, and please tell them you heard about it right here from The Fin Man.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.