The Great Forest Park Balloon Race presented by PNC Bank is returning to Emerson Central Fields for its 49th year. More than 1,000 hot air balloons have taken part in the Great Forest Park Balloon Race throughout its unique history. On Sept. 17 and 18, this one-of-a-kind, free St. Louis tradition will add more than 50 balloons to its total.
This annual occasion brings together families and friends for “wow” moments, new experiences and memories that last a lifetime. Thanks to the generous contributions of sponsors, including presenting sponsor PNC Bank, attendance is FREE, and the opportunities to capture photographs are endless.
“The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has a wonderful history of bringing St. Louis together — and this year’s event holds great meaning as we take in the remarkable sight of balloons filling the sky,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. “All of us at PNC Bank are glad to help bring this meaningful and memorable tradition to the community.”
The Glow – Friday, Sept. 17
The weekend kicks off with the Balloon Glow on Friday evening. Central Fields will open at 5 p.m. with activities, food trucks, other concessions and music from DJ Reggie on the Maryville University Main Stage.
The newly renovated fields will be abuzz with excitement in preparation for a beautiful sight after dusk (approximately 7 p.m.), when dozens of hot air balloons will inflate and glow like giant lanterns. Once the balloons are up, weather permitting, the field will be open for attendees to walk among the glowing balloons, visit with pilots, snap photos and be part of the excitement. The PNC Bank Fireworks Finale is set for 9:15 p.m. — a spectacular way to celebrate a truly special evening.
The Race – Saturday, Sept. 18
On Saturday, nearly 50 hot air balloons will launch from Central Fields and fly above the St. Louis skyline. Festivities begin at 1 p.m., and include festival foods, DJ Reggie once again rocking out on the Maryville University Main Stage, performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team in the Purina Children’s Entertainment Area, and the opportunity to snap a commemorative social media-worthy photo at “A View Worth Saving”, the new photo experience from PNC Bank. Attendees may tour the midway for giveaways and new experiences from Children’s Hospital, FOX2/KPLR 11, KMOX, Marcus Theatres and many more.
How does the race work?
Unlike a traditional race, the Great Forest Park Balloon Race is not based on speed. It is a hare-and-hound-style race. Launch time is 4:30 p.m., and all eyes will be on the PNC Bank balloon (the “Hare”), which launches first and lays out a large X on the ground next to where it lands. The other balloons (the “Hounds”) then try to follow the PNC Bank balloon as closely as possible. The pilot who drops a beanbag closest to the center of the X wins.
A unique history
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is the second longest running balloon race in the country, and the only one that takes place in a large metropolitan city. The tradition began in 1973 with a handful of hot air balloons and a few spectators. Through the generous support of sponsors, the race has grown to become an internationally renowned event that many St. Louis families have embraced as a multi-generational tradition. And though many things have changed since the race began in 1973, one thing that will never change is its free admission.
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is so grateful to all of the local businesses and partners who have stepped up to help keep this family tradition free for all to attend.
VIP experiences
While admission to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race is free, a variety of VIP experiences are available for attendees to enjoy including the VIP Blue Moon Glow Bar (for guests 20 and up) on Friday night and the Schnucks Race Day VIP Experience (suitable for all ages) on Saturday. These VIP experiences offer guests premier views, parking passes (for specific packages), private bathrooms, tasty festival foods, high-end spirits from Southern Glazer’s and more.