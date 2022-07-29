This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
The All Ford Show – a perennial favorite for Ford fans
The Mustang shown on this page is one of three I have owned through the years. Now, anyone knows you don’t want to buy a GT Mustang with a stick shift from a “kid,” and you don’t want to buy one from Wisconsin where the winters are, well, pretty miserable. This one, however, was owned by a mid-50s man who never took it out in the rain, much less snow! It stayed under cover in his garage. He bought it from a used car lot in Springfield, Missouri, with 30k miles on it, and put just 15k more on it in his four years of ownership.
Here is the clincher! He did some mods that I would have done myself, including a short-throw shifter, stainless steel cat back exhaust and a performance chip! He also gave me a digital meter to adjust the engine’s parameters for best performance. I was happy as a lark and the drive back to Collinsville was a blast in that Mustang.
FIN MAN FACTOID: William Clay Ford Jr., great-grandson of Henry Ford, currently serves as the executive chairman at the board of Ford Motor Company.
UPCOMING EVENTS: One week from today is the 35th annual All Ford Show hosted by Fords Unlimited, the local club for owners and fans of “all Ford products” including Fords, Lincolns, Mercurys, Edsels, Panteras and more. This show takes place on the grass under shade trees at J.S. McDonnell Park, located at Link and Adie roads in St. Louis County. Plenty of great hot dogs and hamburgers will be on hand. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. until noon. “Be there or be square!”
Visit my TKCS-STL booth at the show. I will be there along with FIN MAN volunteers Dillan and Eddie, and possibly TKCS mascot Roy, our corgi-beagle-basset mix ... a veteran of over 70 shows and cruises.
Visit this story in its expanded form on my Facebook page at The Fin Man and for more information on the All Ford Show plus more show dates and times.
Coming home from an all day car show in the heat of the summer would not be complete without a stop at "the last Velvet Freeze on the planet!" Lou is getting ready to hit a frosty cold milk shake in front of the Velvet Freeze on West Florissant Road in Jennings.
Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
Waiting for takeoff on our plane destined to Mequon, Wisconsin where we would pick up my 2002 Mustang GT. Lou looks just as excited as I was about the trip and the car!
Photo provided by Bruce Kunz
Tri-Power Trivia
1. For what model years has the Mustang been produced?
2. What other Ford Motor Company compact car, built on the Mustang chassis, came out for the 1967 model year?
3. In what city is the world headquarters for the Ford Motor Company located?
Shown in this 2012 photo at the All Ford Show is The Fin Man along with TKCS-STL participating volunteer, Lou Hernandez – currently known as Lance Corporal Luis Hernandez of the U.S. Marines. This car took a 3rd place plaque at the 2012 All Ford Show. Lou, our foster grandson from 2013 to 2019, participated in 100 shows with me from 2011-2019.