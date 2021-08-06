The options were endless.
As a freshly graduated senior, I’ve spent the last year of my life trying to figure out the wide world of college and where I wanted to attend. I felt like there were so many options and factors in the decision, and I had no idea where to start. I knew I wanted to pursue a career in journalism, but I didn’t know what schools were best for that major, whether I could afford it, or whether I would even like the school itself.
College admissions season can be a stressful time for any senior as they decide where to go from here, and you might feel like me from a year ago: excited for the future but clueless on how to get started.
From someone just out of the admissions season, here are a few tips for getting started and finding a college you love.
Preview the programs
Through middle school and high school, I was involved in every writing club or journalism program my school had to offer. It was no surprise when I announced to my parents that I wanted to pursue a degree in journalism; I just had no idea what that looked like.
But it wasn’t difficult to figure out. I opened up my phone, went to Google, and typed in “Top Ten Journalism Schools in America,” and began my research from there.
If you have your heart set on a major like I did, this is the easiest way to narrow down your options. Not every school with a great program for your major will be the perfect fit for you, but it’s a great place to get started.
If you’re not sure what to major in, take a look at clubs you’ve been a part of or classes you’ve found interesting. Not only will you have a bit of background knowledge for the intro classes, but you’ll have the passion to drive you through the coursework.
Still not sure which direction to go? Community college is a great option for those still taking time to figure themselves out. With cost-effective tuition and flexible scheduling, it’s the perfect time to discover what you like without feeling like you’re throwing away heaps of money. Plus, if you decide while in community college that you want to attend a bigger university, it’s easy to transfer to other schools without much hassle.
Consider the cost
After I Googled a list of top schools in my major, I was left in a bit of a predicament: most of the schools on the list were out-of-state, as far as the East Coast. As much as I loved the thought of leaving the state, I knew tuition would increase and I wasn’t sure how much I could afford.
I talked to my parents about our budget, and together we decided it just wasn’t realistic for me to leave the state, especially since the University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) — just an hour and a half away from home — was a top journalism school and in-state.
If you have your mind set on an out-of-state school, do your research on schools that offer tuition reciprocity. It’s a program that allows students to attend colleges or universities in a different state than the one in which they reside for in-state or reduced tuition. Typically these programs are reserved for students who live in a neighboring region or state.
But everyone’s budget is different. Once you’ve narrowed colleges down to places with programs that are a good fit for you, it’s important to talk to whoever in your household runs the finances. Maybe that’s you! Look at what you have saved and decide how much you’re willing to spend on college tuition. Then, evaluate your colleges from there. You can find most college’s average tuition online.
If you’re on a tight budget or want to eliminate student loans, going to school in-state or at a community college is a great option. If you have a bit more flexibility with money, consider applying to those top schools, even if they’re more expensive.
Your savings account isn’t the only thing that should be doing the heavy-lifting in this decision. Once you start applying to colleges, you’ll be able to fill out your FAFSA, which makes you eligible for grant money depending on household income. If your family has a tighter budget, this could alleviate the cost of college quite a bit.
Otherwise, scholarships are a great route to take. So many students have the notion that they aren’t good enough to get scholarships, and then often they don’t even try. The schools you apply to will have so many opportunities for you to fill out scholarship applications for major money, and if you dedicate a little time each week to trying for it, you could find yourself with a huge chunk taken off your tuition fee.
Take the tours
With my major and finances out of the way, I decided it was time to take a look at the place I could be calling home. I went on two tours of Mizzou before I committed: one with other journalism students to learn more about the program, and one with my family to look at the facilities.
When taking tours, keep in mind that you could be attending this school for four whole years (or more!). The campus should feel comfortable and the facilities should fit your needs. From the dorms to classrooms, the recreation center, the cafeteria, or even the study rooms and libraries, don’t be afraid to go in with high standards. Take notes on what does or doesn’t measure up to your expectations because finding a college to call home is no joke.
Tour as many colleges as you can. Only when you get there can you truly decide if it’s the right fit for you: Some places will disappoint and some places will blow your expectations out of the water.
Open your eyes to the opportunities
Another reason I chose to attend Mizzou was the real-world experience offered. Seek this out at any college for any program. For me, the journalism school offered internships in professional newsrooms, great journalistic extracurriculars and interning-abroad programs.
Learning in a classroom setting is valuable, but you should make sure you’re rounding out your learning with real-world experience in your future career path. Find out if your desired college offers internship and networking opportunities. Does it offer campus jobs or extracurriculars associated with your major?
Bottom line: Don’t overlook the opportunities outside of the classroom. They’ll do wonders in preparing you for your future.
I hope that I’ve been able to help you narrow your list down to a college or two. Above all, know what is most important to you as you embark on your next educational journey. Only you know what’s best for what comes next.
Ashlynn Perez, 18, is an incoming freshman at the University of Missouri-Columbia as a journalism major. She has interned for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in the past and worked as an Editor-in-Chief for her high school website.