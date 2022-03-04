The Citroen DS... the most beautiful car ever

Still in business today, the Citroen was founded by Andre Citroen in March 1919. The Citroen rose to become one of the most successful French-made automobiles in history.

Their lineup through the years has included passenger cars, luxury cars, commercial vehicles, ‘hot hatches’ and, yes, even electric vehicles. Some of their current vehicles are actually rather attractive in appearance. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same thing about the DS, and that is just my personal opinion.

While searching the World Wide Web, I came across a site named AutoBlog from the UK, which featured a story (from February 2009) about the Citroen DS headlined, “Car designers name Citroen DS 'most beautiful car ever.'” They ranked it No. 1 of 12 including the likes of Jaguar XK120, Ferrari 275GTB, Ferrari 250GT Lusso, Jaguar E-type (hell, Enzo Ferrari himself said the Jaguar E-type was the best-looking car ever), Lamborghini Miura and such. I’m afraid I’ll have to side with Enzo on that one. Since I have very few Citroen owners or fans in my audience (at least none that I know of), I will boldly proclaim that I think the Citroen DS is one of the... well, just in case there may be one or two out there, I’ll put it gently and call it, “somewhat unattractive.” Oh hell, that thing is downright ugly!

Back in the day people often referred to the cute, little VW “bug” as a “slug-bug”. If that is true, they should have named the “Citroen DS”, the “Citroen SS” which would have stood for Super Slug!

Designed by Flaminio Bertoni, the DS was built on a front-engine, front-wheel drive platform and marketed as an “executive car” from model years 1955 to 1975. It was available in sedan/fastback, estate wagon and convertible body styles. Power was provided by engines of 1,911; 1,985; 2,175 and 2,347 ccs through the period. Available transmissions included three-speed automatic; four and five-speed manuals and a four-speed semi-automatic.

Although the Citroen DS was sold in the United States from 1956 to 1972, sales were lackluster at best. The car was presented by the manufacturer as a ‘luxury’ model, however it lacked many consumer-desired features, including automatic transmission, air conditioning and power windows. (Not to mention a Bose premium audio system!) U.S. consumers were also disappointed with the rather weak power-plants. Through the 25 years of production, there were various upgrades, however, all were in-line fours ranging from 1,911 to 2,347 ccs displacement. Although a three-speed, fully automatic and four-speed semi-automatic transmissions were listed, most were shipped with either four or five-speed manuals.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Two really great shows!

Sunday, Sunday, Easter Sunday!! Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be presenting my Take a Kid to a Car Show, STL style booth once again at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concour’s d’Elegance car show in Forest Park at the Muny Opera upper lot on Easter Sunday. This is a “don’t miss” all-day event, and one of the largest shows of 25-year-and-older cars in the St. Louis area – at times drawing as many as 1000 cars. Parking will be available on the streets or the lower parking lot. The ‘Fin Man Posse’ and I look forward to meeting you at our booth, located between the HCCM’s show entry tables and the food vendors.

Probably the greatest automotive swap meet in the St. Louis and metro East area, the Model T Ford Club of Greater St Louis Swap Meet & Garage Sale... a humongous outdoor event will take place at a new location: the GCS Credit Union Ballpark (Grizzlies Stadium), at 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd, East St Louis, Illinois, at the I-255 and Highway 50 interchange on Sunday, May 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s the 54th year of this ‘not-to-miss’ event and likely to be the biggest ever! (You might even find a part for your Citroen DS!) For all the details, call the club at (314) 830-0873, and please tell them you heard about it right here from The Fin Man.

