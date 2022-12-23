This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
The Continental MK II was a Fin Man fave since the age of 10
I was checking my email the other day when I came across my weekly newsletter from Daniel Schmitt, the classic car dealership in St. Ann, Missouri. Their collection always contains some of the finest-quality collectible cars offered anywhere worldwide.
This particular issue featured one of my all-time favorite luxury cars... a 1956 Lincoln Continental MKII, one of only 2,996 built for 1956 and 1957 models combined.
Perhaps my interest in these rare Lincolns comes from the fact that I once owned one. I got it when it was brand new. It was Ermine White with a matching interior. After owning it for a few years, I had put only about one-eighth of a mile on it... all of which took place on my parents’ living room floor. You see, my MKII was a 1/25 scale friction model car by AMT. The ‘dealership’ I purchased my Lincoln from was Gorman & Raab on the lower level of Northland Shopping Center at Lucas-Hunt and West Florissant Roads.
I’ve owned a few real Lincolns in my adult life including a Mark IV, three Town Cars and one 1997 Continental. All were very satisfying cars but nothing near a MKII.
The MKII shown here is one of the finest restorations I’ve ever seen on one of these rare and beautiful automobiles. Virtually hand-made in a special factory and magnificent in every way, the MK II was very pricey in it’s day, selling for $10,000... which equals $111,086 in 2022 dollars. The list of lucky owners included the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Nelson Rockefeller, and U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.
Every option, save factory air conditioning which this car does have, was included at the base price. These included Turbo-Drive automatic transmission, power steering, brakes, windows and seats. Add to the list a Town and Country AM radio, heater and whitewall tires. The MK II shown here is done up in dark gray metallic and has a full leather interior in burgundy.
The price of this magnificent automobile has been reduced from $96,000 to $89,900. A bargain for the serious collector this model, in my opinion is sure to grow in value through the years, and you’ll not likely see another in this condition anywhere else!
Daniel Schmitt & Company spans 4 acres, boasts 3 luxurious showrooms, a state-of-the-art service department, a world-class restoration facility, and is only minutes away from Lambert International Airport.
Tri-Power Trivia:
1. What were the first and last model years for the familiar Lincoln four-point star emblems?
2. January 6, 1957, Elvis Presley makes his final appearance on what show?
3. Who made the original version (1955) of the song Hot Rod Lincoln?
Answers:
1. The first Lincoln star appeared on the featured car in today’s story... the 1956 Continental. The four-point star symbol and logo is still used to this day on Lincoln vehicles.