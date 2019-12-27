The 1939 De Soto: Believe it or not, it’s low-priced!

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Following a recent move, I was going through my library and came across a copy of The Saturday Evening Post magazine dated June 10, 1939. Readers at the lower-end of my demographics may not be familiar with the publication, but it was one of those large-format magazines with full-page color ads for general consumer products – including automobiles.

This issue contained ads for not only De Soto, but Chevrolet; Ford; Dodge; Plymouth; Hudson and a two-page spread for “Olds Motor Works.” The De Soto ad proclaimed the automobile as, “Absolutely the most beautiful low-priced car in America.”

The 1939 De Sotos marked a turning point in styling with a totally new look. Headlamps formerly tucked in close to the center of the grill, in typical fashion with early 30s autos, were moved outward and entirely recessed in the front fenders. In what might seem like a step backward, two-piece vee-type windshields made a comeback this year. But remember, the earlier one-piece were simple, flat pieces of glass, not the modern, compound curved type seen a decade or more later.