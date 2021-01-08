The DeSoto automobile wasn’t dead just yet...

Several years ago, I penned a story for this column titled, “The Final DeSoto.” Well, that wasn’t quite the case. While the familiar, full-size DeSoto “land yachts,” as we remember them, were last built for the 1961 model year, the DeSoto name was passed along to a compact car built by Chrysler from 1961 through the 1963 model years for the South African market.

Look closely at the photo. You’ll see a couple of things that may seem out of place. First, there is that small script nameplate in the grill on the passenger side of the car that says “DeSoto.” Hold on – what did I say? Isn’t that badge on the driver’s side? No. Check out the steering wheel placement. It’s on the right side of the car (which should be the passenger side), indicating this is a right-hand drive vehicle. That’s correct! This DeSoto Rebel was a product of Chrysler South Africa, with headquarters still located at 7 Settlers Way Gately Industrial, East London, 5201, South Africa, City of Eastern Cape, where, just like many other countries, they still drive on the wrong side of the road!

While those of us living in the United States are in the majority being one of 163 countries and territories that drive on the “right side” of the road, 76 other countries drive on the left.

Like its cousins, the Plymouth Valiant and Dodge Lancer, the DeSoto Rebel was powered by a thrifty, 170 cubic-inch (2.8 liter), slant-six engine which pumped out 101 brake horsepower. Although a 3-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission was available, most of the cars in South Africa were shifted manually.