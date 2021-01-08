 Skip to main content
The DeSoto automobile wasn’t dead just yet...
The DeSoto automobile wasn’t dead just yet...

This is a page taken from the sales brochure of the 1961 DeSoto... the last 'real' DeSoto as far as I am concerned. And for the final year, they were only available in two-door and four-door hardtop body styles. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

Several years ago, I penned a story for this column titled, “The Final DeSoto.” Well, that wasn’t quite the case. While the familiar, full-size DeSoto “land yachts,” as we remember them, were last built for the 1961 model year, the DeSoto name was passed along to a compact car built by Chrysler from 1961 through the 1963 model years for the South African market.

Look closely at the photo. You’ll see a couple of things that may seem out of place. First, there is that small script nameplate in the grill on the passenger side of the car that says “DeSoto.” Hold on – what did I say? Isn’t that badge on the driver’s side? No. Check out the steering wheel placement. It’s on the right side of the car (which should be the passenger side), indicating this is a right-hand drive vehicle. That’s correct! This DeSoto Rebel was a product of Chrysler South Africa, with headquarters still located at 7 Settlers Way Gately Industrial, East London, 5201, South Africa, City of Eastern Cape, where, just like many other countries, they still drive on the wrong side of the road!

While those of us living in the United States are in the majority being one of 163 countries and territories that drive on the “right side” of the road, 76 other countries drive on the left.

Like its cousins, the Plymouth Valiant and Dodge Lancer, the DeSoto Rebel was powered by a thrifty, 170 cubic-inch (2.8 liter), slant-six engine which pumped out 101 brake horsepower. Although a 3-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission was available, most of the cars in South Africa were shifted manually.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Don’t miss the 29th Annual It’s a Gas petroleum and collectibles swap meet February 13, 2021, at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon, Missouri from 8 a.m. until noon. Event organizers are following the Covid-19 protocols set by Lebanon, Missouri, so be sure to bring your masks.

This is a fascinating event hosted by Mike and Nancy Russel, offering all things associated with the gas and oil collector’s hobby. This includes vintage advertising, Route 66 and other nostalgia, coin-op machines, vintage toys and other related items. It has been a FIN MAN do-not-miss event for the past 20-plus years. Vendor setup and early bid buying, Friday, February 12 is $40 – an arm band is required.

Lebanon is a leisurely, two hour drive from South St. Louis County, with lots of antique and gift shops along the way. However, if you want to make it an overnight, either the day before or after, I highly suggest the Munger-Moss Motel, a nostalgic place to stay with a huge neon sign, and it is right on old Route 66. You’ll feel like you’re back in the ‘50s again!

As always, stay safe, mask up and keep on cruisin'!

Tri-Power Trivia

1. The DeSoto Rebel looks very similar to two other compacts built by Chrysler Corporation during the early ‘60s. Can you name the other two cars?

2. What was the first model year for the DeSoto?

3. We have a town in Missouri, not far from St. Louis, named De Soto. Nine other U.S. states have towns named DeSoto. How many can you name? 

Answers:

1. The Plymouth Valiant, Dodge Lancer and the DeSoto Rebel were all built on the same chassis sharing sheet metal and mechanicals.

2. The DeSoto make was founded by Walter Chrysler on August 4, 1928, and introduced for the 1929 model year. The DeSoto logo featured a stylized image of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto.

3. Georgia; Illinois; Iowa; Kansas; Mississippi; Nebraska; Wisconsin; Indiana and Texas

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

