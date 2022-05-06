The Fin Man reporting from Fulton, Missouri

I recently received an invitation to join a handful of the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri members on a cruise to visit the Auto World Museum in Fulton, Missouri. Inside this amazing facility you’ll find a diversified assortment of 75+ vintage cars and trucks, dating from 1903 to 1986, all displayed in historic settings reminiscent of early America.
Our host for the tour, Tom Jones (don’t ask him to sing for you!), was thoroughly knowledgeable and entertaining. He showed us a video of American Pickers in which the pickers purchased a 1929 Packard that was stored up in the second floor of the old Ford dealership for decades and had to be brought down on an elevator designed to accommodate Model Ts and As.
Which car was my favorite? That’s a toughie, but if I could own just one of the cars I saw at the Auto World Museum, it would be the Lincoln Continental MKII. Made for just two model years, 1956 and 1957, the Continental MKII was the end all, be all, ‘personal luxury coupe’. FoMoCo introduced it at the Paris Auto Show and it was received with abundant enthusiasm. Of course, due to the lofty price tag, most were purchased by wealthy individuals including the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Nelson Rockefeller and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Each car was built in a special assembly line and thoroughly tested. Each of the 368 cubic-inch, 285 horsepower V-8 engines, was thoroughly tested on a dynamometer. The cars were assembled in a dedicated plant in Wixom, Michigan.
People are also reading…
I would like to thank my good friends at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri who invited me to this special tour of the Auto World Museum, including Joe Yochim, Todd Tobiasz, John Hartman and Larry Hassel.
For more information from the source, call 573-642-2080 or go to autoworldmuseum.com and please tell them the Fin Man told you about it right here in the Old Car Column! Who knows? Perhaps the Auto World Museum may be the next Rollin’ with the Fin Man destination tour!
UPCOMING EVENTS: Big things are coming to the St. Louis area this season, one of them being a one-of-a-kind Mustang convertible belonging to Eric Palmer. The convertible is honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American military personnel who fought in World War II under the Army Air Corps program flying P-51 Mustang fighter planes. Palmer purchased the Mustang convertible in February of 2016. He created a custom wrap for the car using Adobe Illustrator and contracted Fast Signs to do the wrap job. The design features all of the graphics and military decals of the P-51s, including the red tails of the real planes. Palmer’s “Red Tail” Mustang has appeared in car shows, air shows and other special events from coast to coast and will be appearing here in St. Louis at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR event, June 2, 3 and 4. Be there or be square. For more info on the car, visit detroitredtail.org.