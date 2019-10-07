Have you ever wondered which car was the first to have fins? Well, any member of the Cadillac-LaSalle Club of St. Louis would be able to tell you that the Cadillac marque holds that honor. The styling cue was introduced on the 1948 model Cadillacs. Then chief designer Harley Earl was enamored with the design of Lockheed’s P-38 Lightning fighter used extensively in WWII. Earl hired a former student of his, Frank Hershey, to develop the styling for the 1948 Cadillac to feature cues taken from the P-38 aircraft.
The 1948 Cadillac was powered by a 346 cubic-inch V-8 which produced 150-brake horsepower at 3,400 rpm. Options were few because most convenience features were included in the base Cadillacs. Hydraulically-operated power windows were optional on all but the Fleetwoods and the Series 62 convertible for which they were standard equipment. The convertible top was also power-operated. Although the upscale Series 62 was a whopping $116 more than the Series 61.
Series 61 and Series 62 sedanets had base prices of $2,728 and $2,912, respectively. Although the 62 series was more expensive, it outsold the Series 61 with a total of 4,764 units being produced compared to 3,521 of the lower-priced series.
Cadillac was dubbed the “Standard of the World” for decades back in the 40s, 50s and 60s. It remains GM’s flagship marque to this day.
