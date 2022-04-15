The HCCM Concours d'Elegance 2015: When a rare car showed up

Back in the late 60s, what was a young man to do if he wanted a sexy-looking, fast car, but couldn’t afford a Corvette? He may have considered an AMC AMX. The AMX was the two-seat version of the four-seat AMC Javelin. American Motors Corporation was trying to appeal to a younger market and the Javelin and AMX were just the ticket. They fell into the “pony car” category started by the Ford Mustang in 1965, followed by the Chevy Corvette in the 1967 model year. There were also the Mercury Cougar and Pontiac Firebird – all out to get their share of the growing market.

The nuts and bolts of things: The AMX was an attractive contender with unique styling by famed automotive industrial designer Dick Teague, and offered a wide selection of V-8 engines of 290, 343, 360 and 390 cubic-inch displacements. Carburetion was done with 4-barrels and one of the 390 cubic-inch engines had twin, 4-barrel carbs. Horsepower ranged from 225 to 325. A four-speed manual transmission with Hurst floor shifter was standard equipment and a three-speed Shift-Command automatic with console-mounted shifter was available if so desired.

Fin Man Factoid: By 2007, the AMX was "among the most highly sought AMC cars" and "really taking off in the muscle-car market."Hemmings said that the two-seater AMX had "a strong following among old car hobbyists and collectors of historic vehicles and nearly every one of the 19,134 built remains in circulation and in demand, ensuring a good future for the first-generation AMX as a collectible muscle car." The 2007 book Classic Cars states that AMC's small and powerful AMX "had tire-burning speed" and "all have become collector's items."

AMX sales for the three-year run were 6,725; 8,293 and 4,116 for 1968, 1969 and 1970 models respectively. A lot of hype and a lot of excitement (for good reason), but lackluster sales when all was said and done. However, this is one of the things that makes the AMX a great collector car! But hurry because prices are beginning to climb! Just check the auction results.

AMC automobiles have a substantial number of devotees across the country as well as around the globe. We’re lucky to have a chapter right here in the St. Louis area. It’s the Gateway AMC Club and is open to anyone owning a Nash or AMC vehicle, or just anyone who is interested in the marque. The Gateway AMC folks are one of the best groups of car enthusiasts you will find anywhere. They are very active, putting on local shows, cruises and special events including regional and national shows right here in our area. Look them up on FaceBook and tell them The Fin Man told you about it right here in the Old Car Column.

Are you ready for it? Perhaps the greatest automotive swap meet in the St. Louis metro area, the Model T Ford Club of Greater St Louis Swap Meet & Garage Sale is a humongous outdoor event which will take place at a new location – the GCS Credit Union Ballpark (Grizzlies Stadium), at 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd, East St Louis, Illinois, on Sunday, May 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s the 54th year for this ‘not-to-be-missed’ event and likely to be the biggest ever! For all the details, call the club at (314) 830-0873 and for heaven’s sake, please tell them you heard about it right here from The Fin Man.

I hope you enjoyed today’s story and also that you go to this year’s Easter show, and stop by my Take a Kid to a Car Show booth to say hello to The Fin Man & Company. The show begins Sunday around 9 a.m. and will conclude near mid-afternoon.

See you right back here in the Old Car Column next Sunday with another automotive story from the “good ol’ days”!

Tri-Power Trivia will return next week.

