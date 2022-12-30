The MG Midget was pint-sized fun!

Shortly before my wife, Kathy, and I tied the knot in September of 1976, we bought a 1972 MG Midget from a private party in South County. She was working in downtown St. Louis at the time, and the little car was her everyday drive. I remember driving it around the Halls Ferry circle next to big semis, and I swear I thought I could just change a lane right under the semi-trailer. Fortunately, I never tried it! Although the car was not known for its get-up-and-go, the car was still a blast to drive.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Although the all-electric, 4-door hatchback MG4 EV was released in China in June 2022 (as the MG Mulan) and Europe in July 2022, it is not available in the U.S. market. It was first offered in China since the MG brand is owned by SAIC Motor (the largest automaker in China) under the British MG marque. And YES, they bear the familiar MG logo with the letters surrounded by the familiar octagon outline. MG cars of that period were a product of British Leyland Motor Corporation Ltd. (BLMC), which also included Jaguar, Rover and the Mini.
We drove our MG Midget on our honeymoon to the honeymoon hot spot of the world, The Inn of the Lamplighter motel located in Springfield, Illinois, just north of where I-55 crosses over Lake Springfield.
We kept that Midget for a few years until the clutch “went south.” I called around for bids and got prices of around $500 to $600 for a replacement clutch. When I called the service station/auto repair and Gulf gas facility located on New Halls Ferry Road, the owner, a guy named Tyrone, gave me a quote of $250. I jumped at his offer, which soon proved to be an example of the old saying, “You get what you pay for!”
When we went to pick up the car after the “repair” on a frigid January night, I paid the $250 and went on my way home, a drive of about three miles. I noticed while on I-270 headed toward my exit at Bellefontaine Road, the oil pressure gauge was on ZERO! Freezing and disgusted, I made my way to our home on Darr Drive in Bissell Hills. When I pulled up in front of the house and turned the ignition key off, the engine came to a halt with a definite screeching sound. The next morning I called a tow truck to have my MG towed back to Tyrone to find out what happened. He called me back in about an hour and told me it was fixed and ready to be picked up. Thinking my engine was shot, Tyrone assured me that it was simply a hose that had not been hooked up.
Although the little MG seemed to run okay after the hose was hooked up, I never trusted the car again, thinking that severe engine damage had surely occurred. Within a week, I was out to see my father, Charlie, a salesperson at Carlson Oldsmobile, to see what he had to offer on the used — excuse me, pre-owned — lot. Talk about a change! My wife and I traded the diminutive MG for a 1973 Ford Thunderbird — a land yacht of an automobile — but a smooth cruiser that served us well and in luxurious comfort for several years to come.