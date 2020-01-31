The old meets new at the St. Louis Auto Show

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Auto Show ended a week ago, and I must say it was one of the best I have been to since the one I attended in 1958 at Kiel Auditorium! (I bet you’re saying to yourself, “I didn’t think The FIN MAN was that old!” aren’t you?)

I’ll tell you what I was thinking last Saturday when I cast eyes on the magnificent automobile you see on this page: “I could see this in MY garage!” But then I realized I’d have to build an extension in order to fit the mammoth Marmon, with its 145” wheelbase, into my garage!

Those of you who read the OCC on a regular basis know that my focus is primarily on the cars of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. That’s because I am WAY too young to know anything about the cars from the ‘30s. However (and there’s always a “however” in life, right Frank?!), on occasion I have been known to feature a senior citizen car if it is really special. The car you see here is just that.

With a little help from my friends in the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri, I bring you the following story.

The Marmon Motor Car Company was founded in 1851 by Howard Carpenter Marmon and owned by Nordyke Marmon & Company of Indianapolis, Indiana. It was established in 1851 and was merged and renamed in 1933. They produced cars under the Marmon brand.