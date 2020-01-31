The old meets new at the St. Louis Auto Show

The St. Louis Auto Show ended a week ago, and I must say it was one of the best I have been to since the one I attended in 1958 at Kiel Auditorium! (I bet you’re saying to yourself, “I didn’t think The FIN MAN was that old!” aren’t you?)
I’ll tell you what I was thinking last Saturday when I cast eyes on the magnificent automobile you see on this page: “I could see this in MY garage!” But then I realized I’d have to build an extension in order to fit the mammoth Marmon, with its 145” wheelbase, into my garage!
Those of you who read the OCC on a regular basis know that my focus is primarily on the cars of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. That’s because I am WAY too young to know anything about the cars from the ‘30s. However (and there’s always a “however” in life, right Frank?!), on occasion I have been known to feature a senior citizen car if it is really special. The car you see here is just that.
With a little help from my friends in the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri, I bring you the following story.
The Marmon Motor Car Company was founded in 1851 by Howard Carpenter Marmon and owned by Nordyke Marmon & Company of Indianapolis, Indiana. It was established in 1851 and was merged and renamed in 1933. They produced cars under the Marmon brand.
The Marmon you see on this page was purchase at auction in May of 2019 by Charles Gallagher of St. Louis, Missouri. It was hard to miss this heavyweight cruiser anchored smack dab in the middle of the HCCM’s section in the show.
Despite its portly stature, the Marmon 16 (Yes, that stands for 16 cylinders, how many does your Toyota have?) is much swifter than you might imagine! As a matter of fact, with its 16 cylinders of 490 cubic-inch displacement and producing 200 horsepower, the Marmon was capable of out-accelerating a Duesenberg Model J – which cost three times its price! The basic Marmon 16 Convertible Sedan sold for $6,000 when new. In 2020 dollars that comes to roughly $100,000. Even the experts aren’t quite sure what one like this would sell for as it has the coveted LeBaron Body. (The closest I ever got to owning a LeBaron was my 1964 Chrysler LeBaron, K-car convertible.)
Marmon produced a wide range of automobiles, from single-seat race cars to the seven-passenger sedans and limos. The early engines were two-cylinder models, but production soon went to four, six, eight and 16 cylinders.
One of the reasons the Marmons were so quick for their size was the fact that the bodywork was produced in aluminum rather than steel. Engines too were aluminum with hardened steel cylinder liners.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Snope this if you like, but I’m told the first rear-view car mirror was used on Roy Harroun’s Marmon Wasp, winner of the 1911 Indianapolis 500. The mirror was mounted on struts in front of the steering wheel.
UPCOMING EVENTS: You won’t want to miss the 28th annual petroleum collectibles show in Lebanon, Missouri, Saturday, Feb. 8, because It’s A Gas! No, I mean that’s the name of it, because it really IS a gas. I’ve been going there for years and have never gone home without something.
The Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri puts on the biggest car show of the season at the upper Muny parking lot in Forest Park every year on Easter Sunday. It is a don’t miss event. You’re likely to meet some of the FIN MAN Posse as well as Roy, our canine mascot, and veteran of over 70 shows.
Until then, “Keep on Cruisin’!”
Tri-Power Trivia will return next week.