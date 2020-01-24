The Pontiac Division of GM used the “6 Ps” for 1961

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I think most of us have heard of “the 6-Ps”, but what about the “3-Ps”? In FIN MAN jargon, that stands for a “Perfectly Pleasing Pontiac!” And that’s what we have here, in my humble opinion.

The early ‘60s marked the beginning of the end of the fin era which started with the 1948 Cadillac. I’m not knockin’ fins, believe me, I love them. But after a decade of increasingly-radical finage, it was time for a change and the 1961 Bonneville was very refreshing eye candy. There were still vestigial remnants of fins on this car for those of us who wanted to be let down gently, but overall the looks were, well, pleasing for sure – from any angle that the car was viewed.

The roofline, often referred to as a “bubble top” was new for 1961 across the GM coupe lineups from Chevrolet through Cadillac, although the latter bore harder, edgy C-pillars which also looked quite natty. Gone were the dogleg A pillars from the 1959-60 GM models, which were guaranteed to take out a knee or two upon entry. And, unlike the imitation convertible tops that would arrive with the 1962 GM coupes, this style is one that had excellent visibility with virtually no blind spots! And as a bonus, us kids could sit in the back seat and look straight up and see the clouds. That may not seem to be a big thing, but to a 12-year old boy, it was pretty cool – and I speak from experience.