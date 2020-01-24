The Pontiac Division of GM used the “6 Ps” for 1961

I think most of us have heard of “the 6-Ps”, but what about the “3-Ps”? In FIN MAN jargon, that stands for a “Perfectly Pleasing Pontiac!” And that’s what we have here, in my humble opinion.
The early ‘60s marked the beginning of the end of the fin era which started with the 1948 Cadillac. I’m not knockin’ fins, believe me, I love them. But after a decade of increasingly-radical finage, it was time for a change and the 1961 Bonneville was very refreshing eye candy. There were still vestigial remnants of fins on this car for those of us who wanted to be let down gently, but overall the looks were, well, pleasing for sure – from any angle that the car was viewed.
The roofline, often referred to as a “bubble top” was new for 1961 across the GM coupe lineups from Chevrolet through Cadillac, although the latter bore harder, edgy C-pillars which also looked quite natty. Gone were the dogleg A pillars from the 1959-60 GM models, which were guaranteed to take out a knee or two upon entry. And, unlike the imitation convertible tops that would arrive with the 1962 GM coupes, this style is one that had excellent visibility with virtually no blind spots! And as a bonus, us kids could sit in the back seat and look straight up and see the clouds. That may not seem to be a big thing, but to a 12-year old boy, it was pretty cool – and I speak from experience.
Pontiac, having been known as GM’s performance purveyor for several years, didn’t disappoint with the 1961 models. The sales brochures bragged that “No other car in Pontiac’s field offers so many engine-transmission-axle options.” And a choice of five Trophy V-8 engines was offered ranging in horsepower from 215 to 318, the strongest one thanks to Tri-Power (where have I heard that before?) and a 10.75 (better chose Ethyl!), compression ratio. Transmissions were 3-speed manual (standard in lower line models), Hydra-Matic and 4-speed manual.
If you’re a big fan of the Pontiac marque, you can join the Pontiac/Oakland Club with has a local chapter, the Arch Chapter of the Pontiac-Oakland Club.
