The Pontiac Division of GM used the “6 Ps” for 1961

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

A smart looking ‘61 Bonneville all decked out in Richelieu Blue, one of fifteen colors on the Pontiac palette for 1961. This would be the final model year for moderately wide-whitewall tires at 2-1/2 inches. Across the board, the 1962 models from all of the “big three” went to a 1-inch wide, “narrow” whitewall. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

I think most of us have heard of “the 6-Ps”, but what about the “3-Ps”? In FIN MAN jargon, that stands for a “Perfectly Pleasing Pontiac!” And that’s what we have here, in my humble opinion.

The early ‘60s marked the beginning of the end of the fin era which started with the 1948 Cadillac. I’m not knockin’ fins, believe me, I love them. But after a decade of increasingly-radical finage, it was time for a change and the 1961 Bonneville was very refreshing eye candy. There were still vestigial remnants of fins on this car for those of us who wanted to be let down gently, but overall the looks were, well, pleasing for sure – from any angle that the car was viewed.

The roofline, often referred to as a “bubble top” was new for 1961 across the GM coupe lineups from Chevrolet through Cadillac, although the latter bore harder, edgy C-pillars which also looked quite natty. Gone were the dogleg A pillars from the 1959-60 GM models, which were guaranteed to take out a knee or two upon entry. And, unlike the imitation convertible tops that would arrive with the 1962 GM coupes, this style is one that had excellent visibility with virtually no blind spots! And as a bonus, us kids could sit in the back seat and look straight up and see the clouds. That may not seem to be a big thing, but to a 12-year old boy, it was pretty cool – and I speak from experience.

Pontiac, having been known as GM’s performance purveyor for several years, didn’t disappoint with the 1961 models. The sales brochures bragged that “No other car in Pontiac’s field offers so many engine-transmission-axle options.” And a choice of five Trophy V-8 engines was offered ranging in horsepower from 215 to 318, the strongest one thanks to Tri-Power (where have I heard that before?) and a 10.75 (better chose Ethyl!), compression ratio. Transmissions were 3-speed manual (standard in lower line models), Hydra-Matic and 4-speed manual.

If you’re a big fan of the Pontiac marque, you can join the Pontiac/Oakland Club with has a local chapter, the Arch Chapter of the Pontiac-Oakland Club.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

It’s A GAS! February 8: Lebanon, Missouri, 28th annual “It’s a Gas!” Swap Meet. Friday: dealer setup and early bird buyers. Saturday: 8 AM open to general public; Cowan Civic Center, 505 East Elm St. (Route 66), 65536.

Gateway Gas & Advertising Show: Thu, Feb. 13 – Sat, Feb. 15 Crowne Plaza Springfield - Convention Ctr, 3000 S Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield, IL.

More 1961 Pontiac photos

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. What was the well-promoted chassis feature that began with the 1959 models?

2. Pontiac’s first compact car was introduced with the 1959 models. What was its name and what was unique about its drive train?

3. “You saw me standing alone, without a dream in my heart, without a love of my own” were lyrics to what 1961 hit single? And who was the artist? Del Shannon; The Marcels; Rickey Nelson or Patsy Cline?

ANSWERS:

1. The “Wide Track Pontiac,” with a 5” increase in track width, was highly touted for its improved corner handling and stability.

2. The Tempest was Pontiac’s answer to the burgeoning market for compact, thrifty cars. It had a unique drive train with a front engine and rear-mounted transmission, connected by a long, thin torsion bar, bent in an arc of a circle.

3. Blue Moon was a 1961 hit for The Marcels, reaching number 5 on the Billboard top hit singles chart in March of 1961.

