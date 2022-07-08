The Pontiac GTO was a ‘very special road machine’

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
Experts disagree on which vehicle was the first muscle car.
The candidates include the 1941 Buick Century, the 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88, the 1952 Hudson Hornet with Twin-H Power, the 1955 Chrysler C-300, the 1957 F-Code Ford Custom, the 1957 Chevrolet 150 Black Widow, the 1957 Rambler Rebel, the 1958 Mercury Monterey Super Marauder, the 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire and the 1963 Studebaker Lark R2.
But one thing is for sure: A vast majority of gear heads and hot rod baby boomers would agree that the Pontiac GTO, introduced in 1964, met the standards of the muscle car moniker. It’s basically a smaller bodied car with a larger and more muscular engine.
GTOs were built over five generations, beginning in 1964 and ending in 2006, with a 30-year hiatus from 1974 to 2004. My personal favorite was the first-generation GTOs, and in particular the 1965 to 1967 iterations. The 1965 models were a marked improvement in cosmetics from the introductory 1964 models. (This is just my opinion, dear 1964 owners!)
Styling changes included stacked headlights, as seen on the full-sized Pontiacs, and an egg-crate grill. Three inches were added to the length, and a restyled belt-line added that desired “Coke bottle” shape, which was very much in vogue at the time.
Drivetrain-wise, the GTO of 1965 and 1966 came with a standard 335 horse, 389-cubic-inch V-8 with four-barrel carb. For an additional $116, buyers could get a Tri-Power 389-cubic-inch V-8 that upped the horsepower to 360.
FIN MAN FACTOIDS: GTO coupes with the standard 335 horsepower V-8 could sprint the quarter mile in 15.4 seconds. Zero-to-60 was accomplished in 6.8 seconds. The 1964 and 1965 GTOs were Tempest models with the GTO package as an option. In the 1966 model year, the GTO became a model of its own, but it was still listed as a Tempest GTO in the catalogs.
Factory base prices of the 1966 GTO post coupe, two-door hardtop and convertible cost $2,783, $2,847 and $3,082, respectively. In 2022 dollars that equates to $25,661, $26,251 and $28,418, respectively. Total production of the three body styles was 10,363, 73,785 and 12,798.
Popular options included power steering ($94) and air conditioning ($343). Tires for GTOs were offered in thin-line white or red stripes.
For more information including upcoming car shows and cruises, visit The Fin Man page on Facebook.
I hope you enjoyed this week’s story. Meanwhile, you stay safe now, ya hear ... and Keep on Cruisin’!
