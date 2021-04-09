The “Real Easter Show” 2021

What a terrific day it was for a car show, Easter Sunday, 2021! One could not have asked for better weather, and the turnout of participants and visitors was fantastic!

I must admit, as Easter Sunday neared, I had some trepidation as to the success of this event. It was the first time the St. Louis Street Rod Association car club held their “Real Easter Show” at the Family Arena, a new venue after years of holding the show in Forest Park on the lower-lot of the Muny Opera. Local, special-interest car owners and followers have become accustomed to the double-header event, which included the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concours d’Elegance on the upper lot of the Muny and the Real Easter Show... the two of which traditionally kicked off each year’s car show season. But the HCCM’s event was canceled for the second year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation, therefore the success for the SLSR’s show at the Family Arena was basically unknown.

We knew it looked promising from the get-go as there was about a 10 minute wait just to get into the Family Arena’s huge parking lot. The turnout of participant turnout was difficult to estimate because the setting was so different than the usual, but I have to say this year’s event far exceeded previous year’s turnouts. My suspicions were confirmed moments ago as I was writing this story. St. Louis Street Rodders president, Barry Gan, reported to me that they had 717 registrations for the event. Previous shows at the Muny drew roughly 500. This year, between registrations and spectators, they filled the entire parking lot at the Family Arena. So, I guess you might say it was a huge success.