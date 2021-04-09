The “Real Easter Show” 2021

What a terrific day it was for a car show, Easter Sunday, 2021! One could not have asked for better weather, and the turnout of participants and visitors was fantastic!
I must admit, as Easter Sunday neared, I had some trepidation as to the success of this event. It was the first time the St. Louis Street Rod Association car club held their “Real Easter Show” at the Family Arena, a new venue after years of holding the show in Forest Park on the lower-lot of the Muny Opera. Local, special-interest car owners and followers have become accustomed to the double-header event, which included the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concours d’Elegance on the upper lot of the Muny and the Real Easter Show... the two of which traditionally kicked off each year’s car show season. But the HCCM’s event was canceled for the second year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation, therefore the success for the SLSR’s show at the Family Arena was basically unknown.
We knew it looked promising from the get-go as there was about a 10 minute wait just to get into the Family Arena’s huge parking lot. The turnout of participant turnout was difficult to estimate because the setting was so different than the usual, but I have to say this year’s event far exceeded previous year’s turnouts. My suspicions were confirmed moments ago as I was writing this story. St. Louis Street Rodders president, Barry Gan, reported to me that they had 717 registrations for the event. Previous shows at the Muny drew roughly 500. This year, between registrations and spectators, they filled the entire parking lot at the Family Arena. So, I guess you might say it was a huge success.
All types of special interest cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display including a few late model, unmodified cars (which is not the club’s typical category), but hundreds of custom street machines, hot rods, rat rods, low riders and extreme customs. Food vendors were on hand and visitors and exhibitors had access to the Family Arena’s “real bathrooms”... something the Muny never offered, and an important feature for crowds like that which was on hand Easter Sunday.
It was easy to see, and not surprisingly, that people in the hobby plus those interested in collectible transportation, were eager to get out in the open air and freedom after being cooped up indoors for the last year!
I just couldn’t pass this one up. The AMC Javelin and AMX cars have always fascinated me since day one, but I’ve never owned one, that is, until now.
Who would have thought in the early-‘50s, when Nash automobiles resembled upside down bathtubs, that the same company would, just a few years later, be producing sporty, great-looking vehicles, with stunning performance to boot? Perhaps the pinnacle of these cars was the AMX.
The two-seat, two-door fastback AMX had it all and then some. Unlike early Nash cars, this one appealed to youthful consumers, and looked great sitting in the driveway! With its 390 cubic-inch, V-8 producing 315 horsepower with a four-barrel carb, this car was no slouch at the track. In 1969, the TV show Car and Track posted a zero to 60 time of 6.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.1 seconds running an AMX 390 with the standard four-barrel carburetor and 10.2:1 compression ratio. Of course those numbers wouldn’t impress today’s average Generation Z, what with the plethora of 700-plus horsepower muscle cars now on the street.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Assembly of the AMX was done in Kenosha, Wisconsin and in Port Melbourne, Australia where the car was known as the Rambler AMX.
AMC cars have a strong fan base and a great club right here in the St. Louis-area. The Gateway AMC Club was established in 1979 and welcomes anyone interested in AMC’s or the AMC family of vehicles whether they own an AMC product or not.
Oh, by the way, my ‘new AMX’ was a great deal! It was on sale for just $59.95! No, I didn’t miss a few digits in that price. My AMX, shown in the photo above, is a 1/18 scale diecast model by Auto World and available at Mint Models Precision Diecast. The real version carried a factory-suggested base price of $3,235, equaling $24,710 in today’s dollars.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Don’t forget, THIS Saturday, February 13 is the It’s a Gas! petroleum and nostalgia swap meet in Lebanon, Missouri. “Be there, or be square!” I’ll be there with famed automotive restoration expert for the movies (retired), Bill Hannah. NOTE: This is a fast event. Set up for vendors and early bird buyers ($40) Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Show open to the public Saturday, 8 a.m. until about noon. General admission Saturday, $5 at the door.
Until then, just Keep on cruisin’, staying safe and healthy! See you right here again next week.