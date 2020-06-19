You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

The time I found a '65 Plymouth Belvedere ‘sleeper’ at Edison’s Entertainment Complex
0 comments

The time I found a '65 Plymouth Belvedere ‘sleeper’ at Edison’s Entertainment Complex

July 2015: TKCS-STL participating volunteer Lou Hernandez was having a ‘Mopar moment’ at the Piston Pushers Car Club cruise at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville, Illinois.

July 2015: TKCS-STL participating volunteer Lou Hernandez was having a ‘Mopar moment’ at the Piston Pushers Car Club cruise at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville, Illinois. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

FIN MAN Flashback!

Well okay, it’s not exactly a ‘sleeper’ because to anyone (except maybe your 93-year-old grandmother), that massive hood scoop gives away the fact that beneath it lies a monster of an engine – Mopar’s hulky 426 cubic-inch, High Performance Commando ‘wedge’ V-8. This top-of-the-line brute has a 4-barrel carb, high lift cam, 10.3-1 compression ratio and an ‘unsilenced’ (pedal-to-the-metal and hear the growl!) air cleaner. This thirsty monster demands nothing but the best when it comes to fuel. Can you say premium, please?

It may not be as flashy as a ‘59 Caddy, but that’s the beauty of this ‘plain Jane’ car. Plymouth built it for the hot-rodder in all of us, and as Plymouth ad men penned it, “If nothing but the hottest thing on wheels will fit your definition of performance, only Belvedere with the Optional 426 cubic inch, High Performance Commando V-8 will fit the bill.”

Styling was reserved and tasteful for the Belvedere. Simplicity ruled and as this example, dressed up in ‘Ruby’ red, shows it just simply works. The Belvedere I was the lowest trim level offered for the model year, followed up by the Belvedere II and the Satellite Belvedere – a gussied-up model offered only in two-door and convertible formats. F.O.B. prices ranged from $2,198 (Belvedere two-door six, to $2,827 for a Satellite drop top).

There are two great clubs right here in the St. Louis area for Mopar fans, The St. Louis Area Mopars club (SLAM) and the Gateway Classic Mopar Club. For info on these clubs, Google “St. Louis area Chrysler clubs.”

FIN MAN FACTIOD: Plymouth automobiles for 1965 were built at five factory locations – Detroit, MI; Hamtramck, MI; Los Angeles, CA; Newark, DE and St. Louis, MO.

UPCOMING EVENTS UPDATE: Although there are a large number of events listed on the calendar for 2020, we are taking a cautious approach to Take a Kid to a Car Show presentations for a number of reasons, primary of which is our concern for the health and safety of our volunteers. Stay tuned right here for more details as the season progresses. Email me at the_fin_man@msn.com if you would like to receive the FIN MAN Front Page newsletter in your email in-box.

More photos

1 of 5
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. Besides the Belvedere, what other models made up the 1965 Plymouth lineup

2. July 25, 1965, this popular American folk singer-songwriter came under controversy for “going electric” at the Newport Folk Festival. Was it Bob Dylan; Joan Baez; Pete Seeger or Buffy Sainte-Marie?

3. June 28, 1965, the DeFeo family moved from Brooklyn, New York, to 112 Ocean Avenue, Long Island, New York. Nine years later, the oldest son, Ronnie “Butch” DeFeo Jr. murdered six members of his family. The incident led to rumors of a haunting. What series of books and a feature motion picture were based on this incident? Was it, The Chainsaw Massacre; Last House on the Left; The Long Island Massacres; The Grudge or The Amityville Horror?

ANSWERS:

1. Valiant (including V-100, V-200, Signet, and Barracuda); Belvedere (including Belvedere I, Belvedere II and Belvedere Satellite) and Fury (including Fury, Fury II, Fury III and Sport Fury)

2. The artist was Bob Dylan, whose songs such as Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin’, became anthems for the civil rights and anti-war movements of the day. Much of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s. His lyrics during this period incorporated a range of political, social, philosophical and literary influences, defied pop music conventions and appealed to the snowballing counterculture.

3. The Amityville Horror told the true story of the DeFeo family massacre at 112 Ocean Avenue, a large Dutch Colonial house situated in a suburban neighborhood in Amityville, on the south shore of Long Island, New York. DeFeo Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder in November of 1975. In December, 1975, George and Kathy Lutz and their three children moved into the house. After 28 days, the Lutzes left the house, claiming to have been terrorized by paranormal phenomena while living there.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A socially-distant social life: Allegro makes it possible
Sponsored

A socially-distant social life: Allegro makes it possible

Content provided by Allegro Senior Living. Despite stay-at-home orders, Allegro Senior Living forged ahead helping residents stick together when they couldn’t be together. Read further for a sneak peek into the community culture during this time and how associates and residents rallied together as a family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Workplaces: Maritz fosters a culture of innovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports