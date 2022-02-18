There are bumpers, and then there are BUMPERS

Because I wanted to work that song from 1974 into my Tri-Power Trivia for the week, I thought it might be appropriate to do a story about a 1974 automobile. I asked my son, Jeff, if he had ever owned a 1974 model. He did not, but he began thinking of a special model that he thought would make a good subject. He said he liked the 1973-4 Olds Cutlass 4-4-2s.

I know I’m going to get letters on this, but here I go... Jeff’s comment from our Messenger chat: “I think it’s interesting because it’s a vestige of times-gone-by, and kind of a transitional phase for the 4-4-2. 1973 was the first year for the bigger, softer ‘personal luxury’ type of 4-4-2, but ‘74 models got a face-lift, and I think they are pretty good-looking.”

I respectfully countered my son’s suggestion with the following reply: “…except for the big, ugly, what I like to describe as ‘chrome-plated railroad ties’ that appeared starting with the 1973 models. I’m sorry, but I think the best-looking 4-4-2s, in my humble opinion, were the first- and second-generation models (1964-1967 and 1968-1972). 1973 was the beginning of the end as far as Cutlass and 4-4-2 excitement and it just went downhill from there. ‘Bigger, softer, ‘personal luxury’ was not the idea behind the 4-4-2 when it was conceived. If that’s what you wanted, go buy a Toronado, Riviera or Grand Prix, just to name a few GM cars of that ilk.”

We really don’t have ‘bumpers’ these days... at least not REAL bumpers, save perhaps the heavy-duty pickup trucks and over-the-road Peterbilt types. Most of our PPMs (personal people movers), have flexible, molded plastic ‘surrounds’ if you will, protecting the styling features. Back in the day, bumper design was a big part of a passenger car’s looks. Big, heavy chrome bumpers sculpted in artistic shapes, many with ‘dagmars’ (A, B, C, D and double D sizes), adorning the front ends. Many brands were known for those stylistic cues, most notably Cadillacs and Buicks of the early to mid-50s.

The dagmars went into the automotive history books and more slim, tasteful and reserved styles began to appear in the 60s and 70s until model year 1973. That’s when the federal government stepped in with the 5-mile per hour bumper mandate and spoiled everything automobile designers had spent decades perfecting.

One of the main reasons that design was far from my favorite was that they were very unattractive. As much as I like General Motors products, those bumpers were downright ugly! I like to call them chrome-plated railroad ties, because that is what they looked like.

Being a second-generation Swiss-American, I remain pretty much neutral on most topics. I’m not a ‘GM man’, a ‘Ford man’ nor a ‘Mopar man’. I’ve owned several GM cars, Ford cars and Chrysler cars through the decades, and I’ve had good ones, bad ones and favorites from each of the ‘big 3’. You may not all agree with me, but in my view, GM styling was the worst when it came to those 5 mph bumpers for the 1973 models. Ford came in a close second, and Chrysler did a pretty good job of blending body lines while making an acceptable mandate-satisfying design on ‘most’ of their models. What do you think?

UPCOMING EVENTS: Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be presenting my Take a Kid to a Car Show, STL style booth once again at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concour’s d’Elegance car show in Forest Park at the Muny Opera upper lot on Easter Sunday. This is a “don’t miss” all-day event, and one of the largest shows of 25 years for older cars in the St. Louis area, and one at which I have set up our TKCS-STL booth since 2009. It is an open-air sun, rain or snow event with food and beverage vendors having a wide variety of items including specialties like pork kabobs and fried Oreo cookies! The Fin Man Posse and I look forward to meeting you at our booth, conveniently located between the HCCM’s trailer/show entry tables and the food vendors.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.