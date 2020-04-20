This 1953 MG TD is a rare and exceptional find

When I saw the ridiculously fantastic MG TD on Daniel Schmitt’s website, I was spellbound. The car is one of the earlier MG two-seaters in a long history of sports cars, produced by one of the most well-known and popular European car manufacturers.

When I think of British sports cars, the first thing that comes to mind in colors is the ever-popular, British Racing Green, closely followed by MG Red. This is the first example I have seen in the factory-correct Clipper Blue. Combined with its Biscuit interior, it makes a very attractive and pleasing showing! What you are seeing is the result of a body off, three year restoration by the marque specialists of Fun Cars of Georgia.

Everything was done to perfection on this car being offered by Daniel Schmitt Classic Cars. It is ready to have fun, just as soon as we all are!

My earliest memories of MG automobiles takes me way back to my preteen years. I received a plastic model kit of an MG TD. The small scale MG TD kit kept me occupied for hours.

Being a baby boomer, I had little contact or experience with the small, two-seat “sports cars” that were just starting to appear on American shores. WWII veterans had been coming home in huge numbers and many of them had experience with the typical sports cars produced in Europe, especially those made in England.

FIN MAN FACTOID: The MGB was assembled in Australia from 1963 to 1972. Approximately 9,000 units were manufactured and sold in AU. The component parts were shipped from England and then assembled by Pressed Metal Corporation at its Enfield plant, and later moved to BMC Australia’s Zetland plant in 1968.