This 1972 El Camino is a totally ‘cherry’ ride!

The El Camino you see here is ‘cherry’ in more ways than one. First, it’s cherry red. OK, it’s actually a different fruit, ‘cranberry red,’ according to Chevy’s 1972 color chart. Secondly, according to the urban dictionary, cherry means “very impressive.” For instance, “That new white convertible is totally cherry,” or “Did you hear that song? It’s so cherry!”

The totally cherry vehicle you see here is a 1972 Chevy El Camino SS owned by Cliff Yarbrough of Collinsville, Illinois. A retired Army Vietnam vet, Cliff, purchased the car just two years ago, just as you see it here, from Eric’s Muscle Cars in Clarksburg, Maryland.

Cliff’s El Camino has the Super Sport package, a top-level trim option available with any V-8 engine, of which there were four available in displacements of 307, 350, 396 and 454. Net horsepower ratings were 130, 175, 240 and 270 respectively.

Cliff’s car had undergone a bolt off, total restoration with new, original paint and a restored interior. Under the hood sits a 383 ‘stroker’ engine bolted to a 400 Turbo Hydramatic transmission.

In addition to the SS package, options on Cliff’s car include the hood striping package, Strato-bucket seats with half center console and the super cool ‘cowl induction hood scoop’ which opens up at higher speeds allowing cooler air into the engine compartment for enhanced performance.

The sound this car puts out is wonderful! It sounds as good as it looks and has dual exhaust all the way from the engine to the back bumper, a pair of Flowmasters and yes, cut-outs if he really wants to be heard. (I wish my Camaro sounded this good!)