One day – pre-coronavirus – while out on a shopping excursion, I passed a neighborhood Harbor Freight store where, parked out near the street, was a handsome Dodge Dart. It didn’t take Old Car Radar (OCR) to see this one, with its striking color combo and stunning, snow white vinyl roof over Mopar color code B-5, Bright Blue.

Weeks went by, with many more trips to the local Schnuck’s store, each time passing the sharp little Dodge. One day, I finally decided to track down the owner to find out the story behind this impressive compact Dodge.

Inquiring at the Harbor Freight store, I learned the car was a daily-driver owned by store supervisor, Nikhol Forte. The ground-up restoration was done by her boyfriend, Tony Kunkel, a body man for Steve’s Auto Body in O’Fallon, Illinois. After working on it for two years, Tony gave it to Nikhol for Christmas in 2019.

The upscale Dart Swinger two-door hardtop debuted for the 1969 model year as the cheapest two-door Dart, replacing the two-door sedan of 1968. Nikhol’s Dart is powered by the standard, 225 cubic-inch slant six and the 904 Torqueflite automatic handles the shifting. The only option on her car is an am radio and whitewall tires.

Tony is one of those people I have always envied, for he has the tools, the skills and the knowledge to do basically everything needed to bring a car back from “rust bucket” to number one, show quality “concours condition.”

Although Tony is less than half my age, he has restored roughly 100 cars (not counting customer’s cars done at the shop), since he started doing body work at the age of 13! He presently has a dozen or so cars (all Mopars) in his collection, in various stages of restoration. At the present time, Tony is working on his very first car, a 1958 Dodge Royal he acquired when he was just 16 years old. This is one of Tony’s few cars that are not for sale.

Go to stltoday.com/lifestyles/autos to see amazing before and after photos and more.

If you love Mopars as much as Tony does, check out the Mopar Enthusiasts Car Club of America. You don’t have to own one to join.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA 1. What was the first model year for the Dodge Dart? 1960; 1962; 1964 or 1966? 2. One of the top 10 pop songs to hit the charts in 1973 was The Ballroom Blitz. Who performed this hit song? John Martyn; Sweet; Fairport Convention or Bodacious DF? 3. On April 17, 1973, this package delivery service officially began operations and sent out 186 packages to 25 U.S. cities from Rochester, New York to Miami, Florida. Was it DHL, UPS, Federal Express or Purolator? ANSWERS 1. The first Dodge to bear the Dart name was the 1960 model – a "reduced full-size car," but considerably larger than later Darts. 2. The Ballroom Blitz was a 1973 hit for Sweet (a.k.a. The Sweet), a British bubblegum rock and glam rock band that rose to worldwide fame in the '70s. 3. Federal Express officially began operations, with a fleet of 14 small aircraft from Memphis International Airport. Their first flight was the one on April 17, 1973.

