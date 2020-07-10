You are the owner of this article.
Thunderbird: In the beginning and at the end
I saw this rather formal and conservatively-dressed, 11th generation T-Bird when I dropped Eric off at Jack Schmitt Ford. What a nice looking car! It’s hard to find fault with its looks, mimicking the first gen two-seaters.

I started off my week with my deadline for today’s story looming over me, just five or so hours away. Normally I try to get my ‘stuff’ together by Thursday or Friday, leaving me a buffer of Saturday or Sunday if needed. But with the Fourth of July holiday weekend, those plans were pretty much shot down.

One of the biggest hurdles I have is finding a subject car for my weekly story. Often I have one in mind heading into the weekend, but this week I had nothing. Fortunately, I have been taking one of my three foster sons, Eric Garcia, to his job at Jack Schmitt Ford in Collinsville for nearly a month now as his car has been down for some brake work. Had it not been for the fact that I took him in at 9:00 a.m. as I had been doing every day, I would still be looking for a subject car as I sit here at 1:43 p.m., just three hours and seventeen minutes before deadline.

As I was driving one of my foster sons to work at Jack Schmitt Ford in Collinsville, I spotted the Gen 11 T-Bird you see here. This was a first for me seeing the silver with the dark gray fabric roof, which caught my eye instantly with its conservative air, looking as if it was probably owned by a banker or CPA.

The first-generation Thunderbird was hatched with much fanfare back in 1955. It was, in a small way, Ford’s answer to Chevy’s Corvette which debuted in 1953. However, Ford was careful not to call it a “sports car,” for it was more refined than the Corvette of the time and was considered by some to be the car which created the “personal luxury car” category. Like the original models, the 11th-gens had a soft convertible top and removable hardtop. Portholes were an option on the hardtop, mimicking the 1956-57 models.

FIN MAN PREDICTION: I predict that the 11th generation T-Bird will be a collectible car for Generation Z kids, who may have ridden in their father’s 2002-2005 Thunderbird in a car seat. Why do I think this will reach collector status? First, it was a fairly limited production model so it will be a rare sight in another 20 or 30 years. Second, it has sporty appeal with its compact size with room for only two. And third, because although not considered a “muscle car” per se, having driven one of my reader’s 11th-gen T-Birds, I can tell you it has surprisingly quick acceleration provided by its Jaguar-designed AJ-30, 3.9 liter, 32-valve V-8 dual overhead cam engine and 5-speed automatic tranny.

I’ve spoken to quite a few gen-11 owners, and every one has had nothing but good things to say about this little bird.

One owner’s comments from the web: “I took a friend for a ride on the Interstate and she couldn’t even tell when we were moving at 100 mph for a few moments.”

Pros: “Fast, smooth ride, great handling. There were only a few thousand made, so it’s an attention-getting. Beautiful automobile!” Cons: “Rear-wheel drive, so not the best car for winter driving.”

Currently, gen-11 Birds are running between $10,000 and $27,000 on the used market, depending on the year and the miles. So, I’m thinking you Gen Z kids might just suggest to dad that you would like a T-Bird for a college graduation present! If it works out, and you can do it, I’d suggest you put it up on blocks and leave it in the garage for about 20 years. By then it should increase in value significantly.

FIN MAN FACTOID: From its introduction in 1955 to its final phaseout in 2005, Ford produced over 4.4 million Thunderbirds.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Few and far between. Check my Facebook page for details.

Keep on cruisin’ ya hear? And stay healthy and safe!

More photos

1 of 4
TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. The Fabulous Thunderbirds is a blues/rock band. Can you name each of the original members and what instruments they played? The band had only one song which made it to the Top 40 chart. Was it Tuff Enuff, Wrap It Up, T-Bird Rhythm or Powerful Stuff?

2. There was a period between the 10th and 11th gen T-Birds when the model got shelved. For what model years were no Thunderbirds made?

3. What was the title and who was the artist that had the 2002 song containing the lyrics: “My first love was an older woman, there’s been many since, but there’ll never be another. Built in 1955, Snowshoe White, overdrive, I never should’ve sold her, I’ll always love her. She was mine.”

ANSWERS

1. Kim Wilson on lead vocals and harmonica, Jimmie Vaughan, lead guitarist, Keith Ferguson on bass guitar and Mike Buck on drums. Buck was replaced by Fran Christina on the second album. The single “Tuff Enuff” was featured in the 1986 film Gung Ho and in the film Tough Guys. It was the band’s only Top 40 hit, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. 1998-2001

3. First Love by Alan Jackson

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

