Thunderbird: In the beginning and at the end

I started off my week with my deadline for today’s story looming over me, just five or so hours away. Normally I try to get my ‘stuff’ together by Thursday or Friday, leaving me a buffer of Saturday or Sunday if needed. But with the Fourth of July holiday weekend, those plans were pretty much shot down.

One of the biggest hurdles I have is finding a subject car for my weekly story. Often I have one in mind heading into the weekend, but this week I had nothing. Fortunately, I have been taking one of my three foster sons, Eric Garcia, to his job at Jack Schmitt Ford in Collinsville for nearly a month now as his car has been down for some brake work. Had it not been for the fact that I took him in at 9:00 a.m. as I had been doing every day, I would still be looking for a subject car as I sit here at 1:43 p.m., just three hours and seventeen minutes before deadline.

As I was driving one of my foster sons to work at Jack Schmitt Ford in Collinsville, I spotted the Gen 11 T-Bird you see here. This was a first for me seeing the silver with the dark gray fabric roof, which caught my eye instantly with its conservative air, looking as if it was probably owned by a banker or CPA.

The first-generation Thunderbird was hatched with much fanfare back in 1955. It was, in a small way, Ford’s answer to Chevy’s Corvette which debuted in 1953. However, Ford was careful not to call it a “sports car,” for it was more refined than the Corvette of the time and was considered by some to be the car which created the “personal luxury car” category. Like the original models, the 11th-gens had a soft convertible top and removable hardtop. Portholes were an option on the hardtop, mimicking the 1956-57 models.