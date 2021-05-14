Tijuana (do you wanna?) Taxi nightmare!

I had a dream last night. Well, actually, it was more like a nightmare! I dreamt I was going on a business trip and needed a ride to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. I was all dressed up in my best suit and proceeded to call a cab. Seconds later I heard a rumbling sound outside. I looked out my window, and what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Russell Rakey’s Tijuana Taxi!

Perhaps the nicest thing about ‘custom’ cars, is that each one is literally one-of-a-kind – the only one like it in the world! Among the world of custom cars is what are known as ‘rat rods’ and these are especially unique and creative.

I would classify Russ’ Tijuana Taxi as a ‘moderate’ rat rod as opposed to a ‘radical’ rat rod, at least when it comes to cosmetics. Most of these vehicles are pretty much rust buckets, having an exterior patina with considerable rust. Yes, Russ’ taxi has a rusted-through floor pan, which you can see the pavement beneath, but the exterior is heavily coated in black paint. Now, it’s not like the black you see on a new Cadillac as it rolls off the showroom, because it has a noticeably orange peel texture in many areas. The nice thing about it, though, is that if it gets a parking lot scratch, Russ can just hit it with a spray can of black and it will be good enough.

Among the other features that add character are Mexican regalia everywhere you look inside and out, a Chihuahua dog in the back window, various license plates, a small chrome bull’s horn on the hood, a number of photographic posters on the underside of the roof (no headliner here), and the list goes on!