Tijuana (do you wanna?) Taxi nightmare!

I had a dream last night. Well, actually, it was more like a nightmare! I dreamt I was going on a business trip and needed a ride to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. I was all dressed up in my best suit and proceeded to call a cab. Seconds later I heard a rumbling sound outside. I looked out my window, and what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Russell Rakey’s Tijuana Taxi!
Perhaps the nicest thing about ‘custom’ cars, is that each one is literally one-of-a-kind – the only one like it in the world! Among the world of custom cars is what are known as ‘rat rods’ and these are especially unique and creative.
I would classify Russ’ Tijuana Taxi as a ‘moderate’ rat rod as opposed to a ‘radical’ rat rod, at least when it comes to cosmetics. Most of these vehicles are pretty much rust buckets, having an exterior patina with considerable rust. Yes, Russ’ taxi has a rusted-through floor pan, which you can see the pavement beneath, but the exterior is heavily coated in black paint. Now, it’s not like the black you see on a new Cadillac as it rolls off the showroom, because it has a noticeably orange peel texture in many areas. The nice thing about it, though, is that if it gets a parking lot scratch, Russ can just hit it with a spray can of black and it will be good enough.
Among the other features that add character are Mexican regalia everywhere you look inside and out, a Chihuahua dog in the back window, various license plates, a small chrome bull’s horn on the hood, a number of photographic posters on the underside of the roof (no headliner here), and the list goes on!
Yes, the ‘TAXI’ lamp on the roof is functional as are the two ‘59 Cadillac taillights on the wooden trunk lid placard. These are wired up to be the ‘third light’ for braking!
Russ purchased the Ford sedan from Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois. Owner Russ Noel was about to send it to the crusher because he didn’t think anyone would want it, for the car had been in a fire and was burnt to well-done with the steering wheel and tires melted down. Seller and buyer agreed on a $700 price and Russ hauled it home. As Russ puts it, his aim to ‘restore’ it, or should I say ‘build it’ was “old school and low buck”! He was planning on putting a GM 350 small block under the hood, but was told they are getting scarce and hard to find. What Russ did find was a 305 Chevy engine with 50k miles on it. Done deal.
A rear-seat from a Ford Econoline van was found for FREE and that was welded into the rear seat area of the old Ford.
I had the pleasure of sitting in the backseat and it was something to remember! Russ offered to let me drive it, but my feet wouldn’t reach the pedals. No, the front seat didn’t move, it had been welded in place! That was part of the whole “low buck” thing.
Despite being a bit rough around the edges, the Tijuana Taxi runs great, is a real head turner and most of all it’s just plain fun – sitting still or on the road!
UPCOMING EVENTS: Yesterday’s trip to Carlyle, Illinois and John Cook’s garage was a fun day for all. I’m planning more such local events in the coming months so watch here for details.