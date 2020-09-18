Tim Ohmeyer’s ‘62 Corvette C-1... F.O.R.D.!

Whoa, Chevy fans! Don’t get all riled up over that headline. F.O.R.D. has nothing to do with FORD cars. If you’re a regular reader of the OCC, you already know F.O.R.D. is my acronym for Found On Road Driving.

This is a story about a man and his car – and an “it’s a small world” moment.

Driving West on Collinsville Road last Friday (on a beautiful day for topless cruising), coming toward me I saw a great-looking, Tuxedo Black, 1962 Corvette. As the ‘Vette’ passed me, I checked my rear-view mirror and saw that the sporty little Chevy had turned into the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. My first thought was, “make an immediate U-turn and follow that car!” Unfortunately I was on assignment near the end of my work day and was unable to do such. I had to pass up the opportunity, rush to get my work done so that I could go back to the site, hoping that the car would still be there.

I returned about an hour later and sure enough, the little black Corvette was parked at the visitor’s center – one of only three vehicles there, as it was 5:00 p.m. and closing time! I took a few quick shots with my phone and I was in the process of writing a note to put under the windshield wiper when I saw a middle aged man and woman walking casually in the direction of the Vette. Since it was closing time and there was only one other car in the visitors lot besides the Corvette, I had a hunch these two were heading to the subject car. My hunch was right, it was Tim Ohmeyer, and his friend, Lynette. I was glad I caught them instead of relying on my note to get in touch with the owner.