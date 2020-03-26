Tipsheet: Mets look to Wacha after Syndergaard's injury

During the offseason, former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha looked like a solid insurance purchase for the Mets.

He signed for just $3 million, with another $7 million available in incentive bonuses.

But with Noah Syndergaard shelved after Tommy John surgery, Wacha’s addition became vital. And fortunately for the Mets, the oft-injured Wacha looked like his old self before spring training shut down due to the pandemic.

“I know the shoulder and body have never felt better,” Wacha told the New York Post. “It’s all plus.”

Wacha was reaching the mid-90s with his fastball during the early exhibition play, which was a tick faster than where he operated last season for the Cardinals. That extra velocity helps set up his change-up.

“In the past, I feel like I’d have to grunt to get it up there, but right now, it feels like it’s just coming out nice and easy,” he said. “Not really trying to throw hard, but it’s coming out with some good velo.”

So what happened?

“Just trying to stay through the ball a little more,” Wacha said. “I had gotten a rough patch in my mechanics where I was pulling off on my left side. Probably showing the ball a little bit early. Not really fluid mechanics from what I was used to. Just watched quite a bit of video this offseason to get back to where I needed to be. Definitely made the right changes.”

Wacha has pitched more 150 innings just twice in his career, so his spring success should be digested with a grain of salt.