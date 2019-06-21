Learn how these three companies utilize strong leadership to inspire team members and produce exceptional business results.

Tim Pecoraro of the Pattonville School District encourages leadership decisions that impact the bottom line: the children they are educating.

Timothy Weis of TJ Weis Contracting, Inc. gives his workers the all of the tools to be successful and they rise to occasion.

Pat Melson of Midtown Home Improvements measures success by the growth of his people. So much so that their new building is doubling in size.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

