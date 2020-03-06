2020 Toyota Camry TRD: It makes the idea of a midlife crisis seem like a good thing

The fact that Toyota’s Camry is now offering a TRD edition may seem the automotive equivalent of a midlife crisis. But, if that’s the case, this sensible family sedan is pulling it off with aplomb.

Camry has been America’s best-selling passenger car for as long as anyone can remember. As such, it enjoys -- or, depending on your point of view, is saddled with -- a reputation as a prim and proper kid shuttle that’s high on practicality, dependability and value but low on excitement, passion and driving fun. To envision the family-friendly Camry as a pulse-pounding performance car -- and an affordable one, at that -- seemed to require the imagination of Stephen King.

Well, buyers who are penny-wise will find that Camry isn’t clownin’ around. For the first time ever, there’s a TRD version of Camry -- and it starts at about 32 grand.

TRD -- for the uninitiated, that’s “Toyota Racing Development” -- is the Toyota division wherein gear-head engineers turn sensible, mass-market models into fun-loving driving machines. In the case of this eighth-generation Camry, the TRD version, Toyota brags, is “track tuned.”

Now, don’t snicker. Anticipating your skepticism, Toyota unabashedly goes on to state that “ ‘Track-tuned’ means exactly that.”

We just spent a week with a Camry TRD, and we ain’t laughin’.

Starting life as a V-6 Camry XSE, TRD earns race-course-evaluated street cred with a host of handling upgrades, including a half-inch lower ride height, larger front brake rotors for more urgent stopping, stiffer coil springs and stouter front and rear sway bars for increased roll stiffness, unique TRD performance shocks, and matte-black, 19-inch alloy wheels that, compared to the 19-inchers on XSE, are half-an-inch wider and 3.1 pounds lighter.