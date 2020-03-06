2020 Toyota Camry TRD: It makes the idea of a midlife crisis seem like a good thing

The fact that Toyota’s Camry is now offering a TRD edition may seem the automotive equivalent of a midlife crisis. But, if that’s the case, this sensible family sedan is pulling it off with aplomb.
Camry has been America’s best-selling passenger car for as long as anyone can remember. As such, it enjoys -- or, depending on your point of view, is saddled with -- a reputation as a prim and proper kid shuttle that’s high on practicality, dependability and value but low on excitement, passion and driving fun. To envision the family-friendly Camry as a pulse-pounding performance car -- and an affordable one, at that -- seemed to require the imagination of Stephen King.
Well, buyers who are penny-wise will find that Camry isn’t clownin’ around. For the first time ever, there’s a TRD version of Camry -- and it starts at about 32 grand.
TRD -- for the uninitiated, that’s “Toyota Racing Development” -- is the Toyota division wherein gear-head engineers turn sensible, mass-market models into fun-loving driving machines. In the case of this eighth-generation Camry, the TRD version, Toyota brags, is “track tuned.”
Now, don’t snicker. Anticipating your skepticism, Toyota unabashedly goes on to state that “ ‘Track-tuned’ means exactly that.”
We just spent a week with a Camry TRD, and we ain’t laughin’.
Starting life as a V-6 Camry XSE, TRD earns race-course-evaluated street cred with a host of handling upgrades, including a half-inch lower ride height, larger front brake rotors for more urgent stopping, stiffer coil springs and stouter front and rear sway bars for increased roll stiffness, unique TRD performance shocks, and matte-black, 19-inch alloy wheels that, compared to the 19-inchers on XSE, are half-an-inch wider and 3.1 pounds lighter.
Those lighter, wider wheels, hugged by Bridgestone Potenza 235/40R19 summer tires, result in reduced unsprung mass for less outboard dead-weight. That, in turn, increases lateral grip for cornering stability and quickens turn-in response for snappier steering.
We never got to a track in our sampler, I’m sorry to say, but the feeling we sensed on backwoods two-lanes was exhilarating. The tuned suspension exhibits notably controlled body roll.
True, TRD, in what could be called this newcomer’s only performance oversight, simply retains XSE’s 301-hp V-6 and eight-speed automatic. But TRD introduces freer-flowing exhaust for snappier throttle response, not to mention a gratifyingly growly exhaust note.
Regarding appearance, this Camry’s body kit may frighten the neighbors with such aero tweaks as a proprietary front splitter, side aero skirts, a trunk lid spoiler propped up on two tall struts (!) and an aggressively finned rear diffuser. Whether you think it all looks dashingly purposeful or -- Holy, Toledo, hide the kids! -- audaciously overwrought, it does, indeed, lessen the car’s coefficient of drag.
Adding an exclamation point to that wild haberdashery are TRD’s gloss-black grille with its sport mesh insert and the black exterior badging.
Inside the cabin, whose decor is predominantly black, the driver often sees red -- in the form of red gauges, red accents, red stitching and even red seatbelts! On the road, we greeted 60 mph in the high 5’s while feeling enthusiastic shift points from the eight-speed automatic and noting, from the body kit and performance tires, in-cabin wind and road noise.
During our week with Camry TRD, in a mix of city driving and two-lane highway running, we realized 21 mpg -- not great but, admittedly, we were having fun with this guy, not nursing it for efficiency.
Even with all of the above, the Camry TRD, at heart, is a Camry -- family friendly and confidently reliable. It just adds an element of boy-racer fun.