2020 Toyota Yaris: It's covered a lot of ground in its short life; happily, it covers ground athletically

In model year 2019, the Yaris hatchback went on hiatus in anticipation of its all-new version arriving for the 2020 model year, when it would be dubbed simply "Yaris Hatchback." Consequently, the sedan no longer needed categorizing. Ergo, Yaris iA (nee, Scion iA; nee, Mazda2) got its fourth name in five years: Toyota Yaris.

And so it is in 2020.

In its short life, this little guy has covered a lot of ground. Fortunately, it covers ground delightfully.

Sure, Yaris accelerates leisurely -- nearly 10 seconds to 60 mph with its 106-hp, 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated four -- but everything else is right: point-and-shoot steering, sharp handling, civilized ride, surprisingly quiet cabin. This guy drives like the Mazda it is. That is to say, very well.

Although, uncharacteristically, it has the same name it had last year, it does offer some new stuff for 2020 -- primarily an infotainment upgrade that enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

But it already was well-equipped. For a starting price of $16,605, every 2020 Yaris includes air, rear-view camera, low-speed forward-collision warning with auto braking, cruise control, power locks, mirrors and windows, Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary audio inputs and smartphone-compatible 7-inch display.