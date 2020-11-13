Tracking down this eye-catching ‘64 Chevy Impala

During recent weeks, on numerous occasions, I’ve been seeing this intriguing ‘64 Chevy Impala driving around the metro east area. I was never able to catch up with it – until yesterday, that is.

I was heading up to Granite City to pick up TKCS-STL volunteer, Dillan, so he could log some miles on his driver’s permit in preparation for obtaining his first driver’s license. I stopped at the Fairmont City flea market for a minute to check out something, and as I was leaving for Dillan’s house, there it was again! I texted Dillan and told him I was going to be a few minutes late and that I would explain when I got there.

I followed the sporty, near electric-blue Chevy down Collinsville Road through Fairmont City, at one point, slowly passing the Impala, glancing over to the driver and giving him a thumbs up. Up ahead, watching in my rear view mirror, I saw him make a left turn into a Fairmont City street. I then twisted my Camaro into a quick ‘U-ey’ in pursuit of the blue ‘64 Chevy.

In no time at all, I caught up with the subject car. As he parked, I followed suit just across the street.

There is always a mildly tense moment in these situations (which I find myself in too often), when, approaching a total stranger who knows by now that I have been tailing him for several blocks (sometimes miles!), that I wonder what sort of welcome I will soon be receiving! In this case, as I approached, Rigo extended his hand for a shake and a smile (hey, that would make a great name for a burger joint!), and I met a very friendly gentleman who was more than happy to let me look the car over from stem to stern and inside and out.