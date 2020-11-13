Tracking down this eye-catching ‘64 Chevy Impala

During recent weeks, on numerous occasions, I’ve been seeing this intriguing ‘64 Chevy Impala driving around the metro east area. I was never able to catch up with it – until yesterday, that is.
I was heading up to Granite City to pick up TKCS-STL volunteer, Dillan, so he could log some miles on his driver’s permit in preparation for obtaining his first driver’s license. I stopped at the Fairmont City flea market for a minute to check out something, and as I was leaving for Dillan’s house, there it was again! I texted Dillan and told him I was going to be a few minutes late and that I would explain when I got there.
I followed the sporty, near electric-blue Chevy down Collinsville Road through Fairmont City, at one point, slowly passing the Impala, glancing over to the driver and giving him a thumbs up. Up ahead, watching in my rear view mirror, I saw him make a left turn into a Fairmont City street. I then twisted my Camaro into a quick ‘U-ey’ in pursuit of the blue ‘64 Chevy.
In no time at all, I caught up with the subject car. As he parked, I followed suit just across the street.
There is always a mildly tense moment in these situations (which I find myself in too often), when, approaching a total stranger who knows by now that I have been tailing him for several blocks (sometimes miles!), that I wonder what sort of welcome I will soon be receiving! In this case, as I approached, Rigo extended his hand for a shake and a smile (hey, that would make a great name for a burger joint!), and I met a very friendly gentleman who was more than happy to let me look the car over from stem to stern and inside and out.
Rigo has owned this car for nearly nine years now. He found it in Dupo, Illinois for sale by a private owner. Shortly after purchasing the car, he began on a quest to personalize the car, just the way he wanted it. And, as one who has been adding my own touches to nearly every car I have owned since my very first, I can relate totally. One advantage is that you will never get your car confused with another one just like it in a vast WalMart parking lot!
Rigo started his project shortly after obtaining the car. The personalization included a total makeover, interior, exterior, engine compartment and trunk. A friend and former coworker who was employed by the railroad to repair seat cushions, did the interior in a custom, two-tone blue and white color scheme to coordinate with the exterior. And as far as that paint job, well, Rigo drove the car South, far south, across the border, all the way to Monterey, Mexico to have it done. It seems the prices there are much cheaper than here in the Midwest USA – and, I imagine Rigo had a few friends and possibly relatives in sunny Monterey who would put him up while the work was being done.
Other personal touches include the sparkling chrome wire wheels; narrow white sidewalls (period-correct width); a metallic, silver tape insert in the factory stainless steel side trim; twin, slanted radio antennas; chrome headlight hoods, and a rear window blind-style shade purchased from Classic Industries in, where else, but Huntington Beach, California.
Additional personal touches abound in Rigo’s Impala: Under the hood lies a Chevrolet 350 small block engine that once powered a Chevy Monte Carlo, owned by Rigo that was totaled out in a hail storm back in 2013.
I saw photos of this car from when Rigo purchased it nine years ago, and let me tell you it was in need of total restoration!
Production numbers for full-sized Chevrolets (Biscaynes, Bel Airs, Impalas and Impala Super Sports (SS) models) were recorded by body style only. That said, the 2-door hardtop style was only available in Impala and Impala SS models, therefor the total production of these two models in sport coupe versions was 442,292, making it one of the most popular full-size Chevrolet models of the early sixties.
FIN MAN FACTOID: The 1964 Chevrolet Impala and Impala SS models have, over the years, garnered celebrity status in the custom, lowrider category of collectible automobiles, especially on the West coast. According to Low Rider magazine, “The ’64 Chevy Impala could be called the ‘King’ within the Lowrider culture and sport.” They go on to say, “The 1964 Impala in particular, is the most sough-out model/year, partly due to its own popular culture highlighted in Hollywood films and west coast rap songs and videos.
For more on these interesting cars, visit Lowrider Magazine.
Y’all stay safe and healthy now, y’ hear. Masks on in public please – and Keep on Cruisin!
