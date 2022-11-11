This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
Vintage Dodge sighted in Geelong, Victoria, Australia
I’ll be honest ... this one had me stumped! I got a text message from Sabrina, our daughter who lives in Ocean Grove, a seaside town with a population of 14,165, in Victoria, Australia, located on the Bellarine Peninsula. As in many countries outside the USA, Australian citizens seem to have a fascination with vintage American automobiles. Whenever Sabrina sees an American car Down Under, she takes a picture of it and sends it to me. Such was the case with this handsome Dodge.
I immediately set about determining the year and model, since Sabrina was unable to speak to the owner. Searching my go-to book, John Gunnell’s Standard Catalog of American Cars, 1946-1975, turned up nothing matching the photo. I looked through all of the Dodge pages and could not find one that had a front grille like the one seen here.
I then turned to Hans Tore Tangerud’s Love to Accelerate (lov2xlr8.no),) a collection of thousands of factory sales brochure pages and magazine ads for American cars from the early-1900s to 2010. Tangerud’s operation is headquartered in Kristiansand, Norway. Again, no luck. Searching Dodge images from 1968 through 1974, I could not find a Dodge that resembled the one Sabrina saw in Australia.
Just when I was about to pick another car for today’s “Old Car Column,” I stumbled across another source that gave me the answer I had been searching for.
The car shown here is a Dodge DG Phoenix 400 built in Australia by Chrysler Australia from 1960 to 1972. I did notice that the car is a right-hand drive model, and when I pointed that out to our daughter, she said that many people have their LHD collectible cars converted to RHD. That seemed a bit complicated to me, so when I found out it was built new in Australia, it suddenly made sense.
Based on the Plymouth Fury of 1971, the DG Phoenix was introduced in the same model year, again as the Dodge DG Phoenix 400 in four door sedan and pillar-less hardtop body styles. A mere 298 were built at Port Melbourne in 1971.
FIN MAN Factoid:Australian Dodges were built in one of three plants — Mile End, Tonsley Park or Port Melbourne, Australia.
Australian Dodge DG Phoenixes were fitted with a stand-up hood ornament, whereas American Dodge automobiles had shed that feature for safety reasons long before. Another quirk of the AU models was that they continued use of the old-fashioned “clapper” windshield wipers rather than the newer parallel-action style.
Tri-Power Trivia:
1. What is the capital city of Australia? Canberra, Melbourne or Sydney?
2. Australia has six states. How many can you name?
3. This ancient Australian wind instrument is played with vibration lips to produce a continuous drone while using a special breathing technique called circular breathing. What is its name?
Answers:
1. Canberra.
2. New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.