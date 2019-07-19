The pocket-rocket Golf R is a colorful character. So, for 2019, Volkswagen is making this character more colorful.
Perhaps the suits at VW figured this good-time hooligan, based on the family-friendly Golf hatchback, needed a more readily apparent outward display of its party-hearty mentality. After all, beyond quad tailpipes, unique bumpers, a few black body accents and 19-inch wheels, Golf R offers few outward indications it's a rally rascal of the first order. Most folks won't even notice it rides high-performance Continental ContiSportContact summer tires, and none will realize it sits 0.2 inches closer to the tarmac than fellow Golf family athlete GTI.
Geez, compared to such big-rear-wing showoffs as the Honda Civic Type R and Subaru WRX STI, Golf R is downright discreet. So, to add pizzazz, the 2019 R offers Spektrum, a new paint-option program that features 40 custom-order exterior colors, many of them iconic heritage colors from VW enthusiast models of the past. (The faint-of-heart needn't worry -- R's five regular colors remain available.) Also, the 2019 R offers a new, unique-to-R, high-gloss, 19-inch Black Wheel package.
It all helps declare that this family-friendly hatchback is also a party pal par excellence.
Powering every Golf R is a 288-hp turbocharged four that dishes up a robust 280 lb.-ft. of torque at a very accessible 1,800 rpm. All that grip is sent to all four wheels thanks to R's standard 4Motion all-wheel drive.
That drivetrain, managed as it was in our car by the standard six-speed manual transmission -- a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is optional -- delivered to us 23 mpg in 120 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring. It also allowed us to greet 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. It's a rush!
This hot hatch comes in one trim level: the loaded Golf R DCC with Navigation. The only options to speak of are the aforementioned Spektrum and Black Wheel package. You want LED exterior lighting, 19-inch wheels, heated sport buckets (bolstered out to there and featuring 12-way power for the driver), leather, dual-zone climate, Fender Premium Audio, navigation and satellite radio? No problem. It's all standard.
Also standard is a driver-selectable Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) menu that tailors suspension firmness, steering response and throttle response via Eco, Comfort, Normal and Race modes. If none of those feels quite right, the driver can set each parameter individually, saving that mix in the Custom setting. But, regardless of mode, this car never feels flabby. Comfort, Normal and Race suspension settings are, essentially, firm, firmer and ouch.
The standard infotainment system boasts an 8.0-inch "capacitive" touch screen -- that is to say, it presents a clean, uncluttered screen until a hand approaches, at which point, before the screen is touched, all the various choices suddenly appear.
Also worth noting is R's "digital cockpit," which allows the driver to graphically alter the gauge display with the info desired, be it navigation, current audio, fuel efficiency, and more. Heck, there's even an altimeter and lap timer available for display.
This being a hatchback, it is, in addition to performance talent, handy in daily living, with a roomy seats-folded cargo bay. Only rear leg room behind a tall driver is tight.
Of course, R's high-performance, goodies-loaded, one-size-fits-all approach means everyone gets everything, including a big bottom line: $41,290 for a manual, $42,390 for an automatic. Ouch.
To the monetarily less fortunate, the nice VW man can show a 228-hp GTI turbo -- still loads of fun -- starting at $28,490.