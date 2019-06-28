Volkswagen's hot-hatch has hatched a trunk.
The new, seventh-generation Volkswagen Jetta is, in standard guise, an undeniably sensible sedan. But there's a whole 'nother critter carrying the Jetta banner in 2019 that blends this four-door's responsible sensibilities with the good-natured hooliganism of a rally rocket.
It's the Jetta GLI.
While the standard Jetta is powered by VW's familiar 1.4-liter turbo four, which makes a workmanlike 147 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of torque, Jetta GLI raises the stakes. It's motivated by a 2.0-liter, 228-hp turbo four that generates a lusty 258 lb.-ft. of twist -- good-time-rock-and-roll that represents increases not only of 81 hp and 74 lb.-ft. over the standard Jetta, but 18 and 41, respectively, over the previous GLI.
All that rally rumpus can be lashed to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
In other words, the mechanicals under the 2019 Jetta GLI's sensibly respectable sedan skin are identical to the greasy stuff found in the Golf GTI hot-hatch.
It shows. The GLI we drove, managed by the standard six-speed stick, greeted 60 mph in less than 6 seconds.
Other GLI performance upgrades include a limited-slip differential, a driver-selectable chassis-mode controller with Normal, Sport, Eco and Custom settings, robust performance brakes with 13.4-inch front rotors borrowed from the Golf R, 18-inch wheels through which peep red brake calipers, and sport tuning for the suspension -- a suspension that has this guy 0.6 inches closer to the tarmac than the standard Jetta.
It's all enough to make respectability seem disrespectful.
GLI can be had in three iterations -- S, 35th Anniversary Edition and Autobahn. We drove the limited-to-2019 35th.
Riding last year a hoary platform that dated back to the early part of this century, the all-new Jetta in 2019 has, at long last, adopted VW's universally admired "Modularer Querbaukasten" platform ("MQB" to its friends). It's a foundation also underpinning everything from the lively Golf compact to the utilitarian Tiguan crossover.
Around town, GLI is a hoot. Its robust torque peak comes fully onboard at a low 1,700 rpm, making this guy in the stop-light grand prix feel like a sprinter. Throttle response is crisp, cornering stability on MQB is gratifying and the manual shifter finds its gates like it had radar.
Inside, room is impressive up front and downright astonishing in back.
While front-seat space in GLI feels the same as the perfectly acceptable front accommodations in the Golf GTI hatch, the sedan's back seat, with 2 inches of additional rear leg room compared to the hatch, is far more accommodating. In GLI, a six-footer can comfortably sit behind a six-foot driver.
Meanwhile, the new interior decor, though more staid than its hatchback counterpart, does provide a sportier ambience than other Jettas, including sport buckets bolstered out to there.
Exterior styling makes the point that this is more than just another Jetta with LED projector headlights, a black honeycomb grille with a red accent line (a nod to the GTI hatch), 18-inch wheels, LED taillights, rear spoiler, dual chrome exhaust tips, and a rear bumper with a finned air diffusor.
Our 35th added unique black wheels, black roof, black mirror caps, black spoiler and 35th anniversary badging.
GLI standards include heated seats, dual-zone climate, infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink compatibility, and such safety nannies as Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert.
Starting at $26,890, GLI is a family car that provides the adult behind the wheel some family fun.