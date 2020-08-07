Volvo P1800: This car could log some serious mileage!

I was just a teenager back in 1961 when the Volvo P1800 hit the showroom floors of Volvo dealers. I was immediately smitten with this “smart”-looking car. The sporty little 2+2 wore a contemporary look, a far cry from the Volvos we were used to seeing on St. Louis streets – those PV series sedans that looked like an American Ford from two decades earlier.

I remember from my early days that Volvo seemed to have a rather impressive reputation for dependability, but wait until you read the FIN MAN FACTOID in this week’s story!

P-1800 DESIGNER: Pelle Helmer Petterson (born July 31, 1932 and now age 88) is a Swedish sailor and yacht designer. He is probably best known for designing the Maxi brand of sailing boats, which are still among the most common sailing boats in Swedish waters. He also designed Volvo’s successful sports car, the P1800, while he was a student of Pietro Frua.

THE SPECS: While the P1800 notch-back coupé is called a 2+2, I couldn’t have taken three friends to Chuck-A-Burger or Velvet Freeze, because the tiny two seats in back were only big enough for post-toddler/preteen kids.

All 39,407 P1800 coupes and 8,077 3-door sports estates were powered by a 1,778 cc and later, 1,986 cc in-line 4-cylinder engines. While horsepower ratings were in the 100-115 range, curb weights of 2,491 to 2,590 made for spirited driving. Shifting was accomplished via 4-speed manual or 3-speed Borg-Warner automatics.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Through the years, we’ve all heard stories about cars that have logged remarkable mileage figures. I remember once reading about a traveling salesman who put, as I recall, over 350,000 miles on his Ford station wagon. Pretty impressive indeed, but that pales in comparison to the record set by one Volvo P1800S and its owner!