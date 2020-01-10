2020 Volvo XC40: Here’s more proof the Swedish brand’s image has gone from humdrum to hip

Now in its sophomore year, XC40, offered in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trims, is available in two basic versions: the front-drive T4 and the all-wheel drive T5. Both are managed by an eight-speed automatic and each is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four. That blown four makes 187 hp in T4 and, boasting bigger lungs, 248 hp in T5.

We drove a top-of-the-line T5 Inscription around town for 125 miles and realized 22 mpg, just as the EPA figured we would. But we realized something else, too: This little guy is a ball!

Its styling takes the newly sleek look of the Volvo brand to the next level, with “Thor’s Hammer” headlights (love that name!), a billeted grille with diagonal slash, a clamshell hood, a beltline that kicks up like a horizontal hockey stick, and an available contrasting-color roof. Throw in the 19-inch, five-split-spoke wheels hugged under our car by Michelin rubber, and this guy makes a loud styling statement.

Equally laudable -- and audible -- are its driving characteristics. Boasting four drive modes -- Comfort, Dynamic, Eco and Off Road -- XC40 T5 in Dynamic mode provides lively throttle response and athletic handling, despite the requisite higher ride height of a crossover. It’s also quick: We greeted 60 mph in a blink over 6 seconds.