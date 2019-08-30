Over the summer, I decided it was time to take TKCS-STL participating volunteer, Dillan, to see the collection of longtime friend and business acquaintance, Wally Overstreet, at Overstreet House of Cars. Charlie, the general go-to person for information on everything in the roughly 100 car collection of hot rods, customs, muscle cars and more, was there to show us around. When we pulled up out front, I told Dillan to pick a favorite car and I would do a story about it.
The one he picked was the 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 coupe.
The first thing Dillan said when he set eyes on this gleaming red, V-12 powered Italian beauty was, “That’s the car that was in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!”
I’ll let Wally tell you about this magnificent Ferrari in his own words:
“The 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Coupe was big milestone for Ferrari as it was the first production grand tourer for the company. The Pininfarina coachwork gives the GTE an elegant, yet sporty design. Notably, these cars came with an aluminum bonnet, doors and trunk lid cutting down on the weight of the vehicle. These cars featured a V-12 with 3 twin-choke Weber carburetors, 4-speed manual gearbox with overdrive, independent front suspension with A-arms and coil springs, a live rear axle with semi-elliptic leaf springs and 4-wheel disc brakes.
This particular car is Chassis No. 2369 and is the 64th example of the 299 Series 1 cars built, and was completed in February of 1961. This car was sold new to Lino Cattaneo of Cantu, Italy and remained in Europe the 70s before making its way the U.S.
In 1985, Howard Silverman of Villanova, Pennsylvania—where the car remained until 2006—acquired this car. During Mr. Silverman’s ownership, this car received a concourse-restoration. Finished in Russo Red with tan leather interior, this car is a head-turner. All chrome and bright work show very nicely including the wire Borrani wheels. All body gaps/panels align as they should.
This classic still has its original numbers matching engine (engine No. 2369) with 3 superbly tuned 40DC Weber carburetors, giving it that beautiful V-12 Ferrari purr. The transmission shifts excellent with no gear syncro issues. Not only does the car run and perform excellent drive-train wise, but also the suspension, which, was replaced in recent years, provides a quality grand tourer ride quality that is very responsive. This 250 series Ferrari is ready to enjoy!”
Wow, I’m sold. Where’s my checkbook?
FIN MAN Factoid: In June 2018, the 1964 250 GTO became the most expensive car in history, setting an all-time record selling price of $70 million.
Visit my Facebook page at The FIN MAN, for announcements of upcoming events and more!