Waxing nostalgic: Two decades of TKCS-STL

For those of you who may be new to the Old Car Column, I have been writing this column for nearly 18 years, starting in October of 2003. Fast forward seven years to 2010 when I started local promotion of SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show, a program which dates back to the late ‘90s. The mission of the program is to promote interest in the special interest car hobby with kids in their formative years so that the hobby will continue to thrive for generations to come.

On Easter Sunday, 2010, with a pop up tent borrowed from the St. Louis Jaguar Association, Pablo Rodriguez and I set up the first TKCS-STL booth at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concours d’Elegance on the upper lot of the Muny in Forest Park. Since that first year, along with volunteers, I have done nearly 200 car shows and cruises.

In 2011, we adopted lovable, laughable Roy the wonder dog at a Kiwanis car show in Columbia, Illinois. It was a Cinderella story for sure. Roy quickly became the TKCS-STL mascot and was loved by all who encountered him. As of 2019, Roy had attended more than 70 car shows and cruises!

2015 saw the introduction of Breakfast with the Fin Man – breakfast meetings with Old Car Column readers and Fin Man fans, where guests often bring special cars to display at local fast food eateries in the metro area.

In 2017, I introduced Rollin’ with the Fin Man, with a bus tour which drew 300 people, filling six Vandalia Bus Line, luxury motor coaches – headed to Springfield, Illinois, for lunch and to view an amazing private collection of cars, motorcycles and Cessna business jets! Two similar local tours on a smaller scale followed.