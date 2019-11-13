You know the old saying “these bills aren’t going to pay themselves?” Well, they won’t—but perhaps we can help. Our Home Free for a Year Contest gives you the chance to win $15,000 toward your rent or mortgage for a year!
Enter DAILY for your chance to take home one of these great prizes thanks to McKelvey Homes and Scott Credit Union!
Grand prize: $15,000 toward your rent or mortgage for one year
Runners-up:
- $500 Home Depot gift card from McKelvey Homes
- $200 Lowe's gift card from Scott Credit Union
Visit stltoday.com/contests to enter.