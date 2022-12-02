This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
What to do now that the 2022 car show/cruise season is over
Now that the holidays are underway, don’t think that the collectible car hobby is down for the winter. The months between Christmas and Easter have many things to offer those with an interest in cars and nostalgia.
First on the list is the Saint Louis Auto Show, Jan. 12 to 16, 2023, at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. I know that if you went to this event in 2022, you may have been disappointed, but my sources tell me this year’s show will be better. Unlike 2022, the 2023 show will occupy the entire America’s Center, including the dome — and that’s a good sign. And to top things off, the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri will bring back its display of vintage rides. So don’t be square ... be there!
Bringing out the kid in all of us: the Gateway Mid-America Toy Show held at the Sheraton Lakeside Chalet in Westport Plaza, St. Louis, Feb. 3 to 5. This free-to-visit event occupies the main floor ballrooms and individual guest rooms on two entire floors of the hotel. You won’t believe the things you will see there ... all for sale! Toys from your past and more. This is a Fin Man regular event, as are all on this page.
Finally, the 2023 It’s a gas! Swap meet is being held once again in Lebanon, Missouri, just a little over a two-hour drive from South County, Missouri, but well worth it. Expect all kinds of car-related collectibles for sale or trade. Vendors set up on Friday, Feb. 10, and the show is open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11, starting around 7 a.m. and going until about noon, depending on the turnout. Worried about the weather? Don’t be. This is an all-indoor show at the Cowan Civic Center, a great place to have a car show. And while you’re in town, check out the Munger Moss Motel, a step back in time to 1946, on old Route 66.
Since the show ends mid-day, plan to make a full day of it by visiting some of the antique shops along Route 66. And stop to see Big Foot monster truck at its home in Pacific, Missouri.
I hope you enjoyed this story. Have a great Christmas and happy New Year! Safe travels and stay healthy!
