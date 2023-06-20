Now that hearing aids can be purchased without a prescription, it may seem like the solution to your hearing loss is just a quick trip to your local drugstore. However, improving your hearing is a lifelong journey, said Royce R. LaMarr, BC-HIS, a national board-certified hearing professional at Heartland Hearing Centers.
Simply buying the first hearing aid you see on the drug store shelf is not the answer, LaMarr said. “If you believe that's all there is to it, you’ll be disappointed and will likely quit trying to treat your hearing loss not long after that initial hearing aid purchase.”
As a cautionary tale, LaMarr points to the veterans who have gotten top-quality hearing devices through the VA. Today, it’s estimated that 80% of the 2 million to 4 million hearing devices they received each year now sit at the bottom of a drawer as their owners struggle day-to-day with unresolved hearing loss. The reason? There are fewer than 1,300 VA clinics where those veterans can consult with a hearing professional to receive the proper care and guidance they need to get the most out of those hearing devices.
Buying an OTC hearing aid is a lot like buying reading glasses at the drugstore, said LaMarr, who points to his own failures with store-bought “readers.”
“I probably bought 40-plus pairs of cheap readers that were eventually lost, broken or eaten by my dog,” he said. “As my vision changed, I had to buy new ones that were stronger. Buying readers was not an effective long-term solution for my vision problems and was more expensive over time compared to a pair of prescription glasses.”
LaMarr highlights three reasons why you need professional care to ensure a successful hearing journey:
1. Because of where your hearing instrument lives — on or in your ear — it’s pushed through your wax glands every day, which exposes the device to skin flakes, body and hair oil, hair spray and dandruff. A hearing professional will help you find a hearing aid that fits your ear and is comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
2. Signals that go in your ear go to your brain — if garbage goes in, garbage comes out. When you consult with a hearing professional, you know that your hearing aid will be high quality and specifically tuned to meet your unique hearing needs.
3. Your hearing changes over time, and as a result, so does your prescription. A routine hearing exam with a hearing professional ensures that your prescription is adjusted accordingly to meet your current hearing needs.
That’s why you need the right technology for your prescription, professional care for your instruments and help from an expert who understands how your ears and brain make sense of speech. A skilled hearing professional can put you on a “journey of care” that adapts to your ever-changing hearing needs and ensures you hear your best today.
