‘Why can’t I understand people?’

It’s the No. 1 question hearing professionals hear from those with hearing loss: “Why can I hear a pin drop, but I have trouble understanding people?”
There may be several reasons and solutions. First, it’s important to understand how the ear works.
The parts of the human ear
Three different parts of the ear work together to bring sound vibrations to our brains. The outer ear channels sound waves to the ear canal and the ear drum. Then in the middle ear, the vibrations from the eardrum set tiny bones called ossicles into motion. The sound waves then enter the inner ear and the snail-shaped cochlea where they convert to electrical signals and transmit to the brain. The brain interprets and forms our understanding of sounds and words.
Anything that interferes with this process is called hearing loss. There are four primary categories of hearing loss.
Conductive hearing loss occurs when the sound vibrations cannot reach the inner ear, often due to an obstruction. This can be something as simple as ear wax, or it can be a disease of the eardrum and middle ear. Conductive hearing loss is treated by obstruction removal, medicine or surgery.
Sensorineural hearing loss, until recently considered untreatable, occurs when there is a problem with how the inner ear or hearing nerve works, and it is the primary type of hearing loss seen at Heartland Hearing. It is often caused by noise damage.
Combination (or mixed) hearing loss is a combination of conductive and sensorineural hearing loss. It occurs when sound vibrations have a hard time getting to the inner ear, and the vibrations that do make it are unable to transmit to the brain and be interpreted. Amplification is usually the best solution.
One category (what some call “other”) is a grouping of causes that don’t fit in the aforementioned three categories. For example, birth defects, trauma, illness and disease, genetics, psychological or even unknown causes. Many times treatments and options are limited for these causes of hearing loss. Some may lead to deafness.
In the cochlea, the treble, or high frequencies, are damaged first and most seriously. If this happens, you may hear everything — no sense of hearing loss — but you may have great difficulty understanding speech, especially consonants that form the beginning of almost every word. Or as the hearing professionals at Heartland say, “You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of understanding.”
With today's advanced hearing technology, it is possible to recover most if not all of your ability to understand.
Are you concerned about your hearing or understanding?
Here are a few important recommendations from the hearing professionals at Heartland Hearing:
- Get a baseline hearing exam to help track changes in your hearing and understanding over time.
- Get a speech evaluation to pinpoint where you are having trouble understanding. Bring a family member that you have trouble understanding, if possible.
- Get a hearing evaluation every year. Find a hearing professional you like and trust. They will monitor for any changes and provide solutions as you need them.
If you begin now, you may keep from suffering loss of understanding. To get a free consultation with hearing exam or for more information, visit Heartland Hearing Centers here or call 866.352.5885.